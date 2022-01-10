EMass boys’ basketball: Xavier McKenzie headlines Players of the Week

Jesus Carpio, Methuen — The senior wing is an elite defender who also dropped a career-high 28 points in a 58-46 win at Tewksbury Tuesday. Carpio added 6 points with stellar defense in a 51-48 win over Lawrence Sunday.
Ryder Frost, Beverly — In the Panthers’ first action since Dec. 22, the 6-foot-5 sophomore forward posted a 17-point, 14-rebound double-double Sunday to pace Beverly (5-0) past Marblehead, 63-46.
Makyle Hayes, Brookline — The junior point guard netted a game-high 16 points, including 9 points in a three-minute span in the fourth quarter, along with 6 rebounds and 4 steals to lead the Warriors (5-0) past rival Newton North in a 64-58 thriller Tuesday.
Jake Lemelman and Yoav Rabbi, Newton South — Lemelman averaged 17 points and 5 assists, while Rabbi chipped in 13.5 points and 7 rebounds per game in Dual County League wins over Concord-Carlisle (46-45) and Waltham (63-44).
Xavier McKenzie, Central Catholic — The dynamic senior point guard continued his excellent season with 36 points in a 74-63 victory at Lowell Tuesday, then netted 24 points in a 61-42 win over St. John’s Prep Saturday.
Josh Poretto, Acton-Boxborough— The senior dropped 18 points in a 73-52 win over Weston Tuesday and poured in a career-high 35 points with 8 rebounds in a 71-63 win over Xaverian Thursday.