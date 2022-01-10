EMass boys’ basketball: Xavier McKenzie headlines Players of the Week

Jesus Carpio, Methuen — The senior wing is an elite defender who also dropped a career-high 28 points in a 58-46 win at Tewksbury Tuesday. Carpio added 6 points with stellar defense in a 51-48 win over Lawrence Sunday.

Ryder Frost, Beverly — In the Panthers’ first action since Dec. 22, the 6-foot-5 sophomore forward posted a 17-point, 14-rebound double-double Sunday to pace Beverly (5-0) past Marblehead, 63-46.

Makyle Hayes, Brookline — The junior point guard netted a game-high 16 points, including 9 points in a three-minute span in the fourth quarter, along with 6 rebounds and 4 steals to lead the Warriors (5-0) past rival Newton North in a 64-58 thriller Tuesday.