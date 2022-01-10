Flyers, scheduled to play Bruins Thursday, are having COVID issues

NEW YORK — The NHL has postponed Tuesday night’s scheduled game between the Carolina Hurricanes and Philadelphia Flyers because of COVID-19 issues with the Flyers, the league said Monday night.

A spike in infections driven by the omicron variant of the coronavirus has led to frequent postponements in recent weeks. Three games scheduled for Monday night were called off. The Hurricanes-Flyers game was the second scheduled for Tuesday to be postponed, and the 104th postponement this season.

The Flyers are scheduled to play the Bruins at TD Garden Thursday night.