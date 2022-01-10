The 2022 opponents for the Patriots

The Patriots will play their typical divisional slate — Buffalo, Miami, and the New York Jets — at home and on the road.

The finalized schedule will be announced later this year, likely in May.

The Patriots’ opponents for the 2022 season are set.

They also will host Baltimore, Cincinnati, Chicago, Detroit, and Indianapolis. And they will travel to face Cleveland, Green Bay, Minnesota, Pittsburgh, Las Vegas, and Arizona.

Highlights of the schedule include a stop at the newly constructed Allegiant Stadium in Vegas, as well as New England’s first meetings against a pair of talented young quarterbacks, Joe Burrow and Kyler Murray.

Mac Jones also will go head to head against Justin Fields for the first time in the NFL. The 22-year-old Fields was selected in the same draft class as Jones, four spots ahead at No. 11.

