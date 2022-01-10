Jaylen Brown sparks the Celtics in overtime win against Pacers and other observations

Both teams spent more than two hours playing a mostly ugly and low-energy game, and when Boston trailed by four points with less than a minute left in regulation, it appeared that it would end the night having to explain yet another confounding loss.

The Pacers were without three of their top five scorers and mostly left to rely on veteran reclamation project Lance Stephenson for their offense. The Celtics were at home and had nearly their entire roster healthy.

A couple of months from now, when the Celtics hope to be battling for a preferred playoff position, the details of this night will not matter or even be easily remembered.

Advertisement

This time, though, the Celtics rallied before it was too late, as Jayson Tatum sent the game to overtime by drilling a long jumper with 1.8 seconds left in the fourth, and Boston ultimately eked out a 101-98 overtime win.

Jaylen Brown had 26 points, 15 rebounds and 6 assists to lead Boston. Tatum added 23 points and 12 rebounds, but he made just 7 of 21 shots and committed eight turnovers. Domantas Sabonis had 11 points, 23 rebounds and 10 assists for Indiana.

The Celtics led by as many as 12 points in the third quarter, thanks in large part to a Pacers scoring drought that stretched for more than five minutes. But Boston probably should have grabbed a bigger lead during that stretch. Instead, the Pacers lingered.

A Sabonis dunk with 5:57 left in the fourth gave the Pacers a 75-74 lead, their first since 6-4. Indiana pushed ahead 81-78 with less than five minutes left and Sabonis had a chance to gather a rebound and ignite a fast break. Instead, the ball was knocked out of bounds off of him, and Brown made the Pacers pay by drilling a quick 3-pointer to tie the score at 81 with 4:21 left.

Advertisement

Fittingly, both teams then went more than two minutes without scoring, with awkward jumpers clanging off the rim and errant passes launched.

Tatum, who had one of those bad passes, atoned for it a bit when he finally attacked for a layup with 1:54 left. But Stephenson, whose career appears to have been resuscitated by his return to Indiana, calmly drilled a 3-pointer from the top of the key before finding a streaking Oshae Brissett for a dunk as he was fouled, helping the Pacers push back in front, 87-83.

Indiana had the ball and an 89-87 lead when Stephenson missed an 18-footer with 15 seconds left. Boston elected not to call a timeout and an unsettled possession ended with Tatum’s pass being knocked out of bounds with 6.2 seconds left. That gave the Celtics a chance to reset, and it gave Tatum a chance to settle in and drill a tough baseline jumper, tying the score with 1.8 seconds to play.

After a timeout, Justin Holiday was forced to double-clutch on a contested corner 3-pointer, and it caromed long off the rim, leading to overtime.

Brown scored Boston’s first two baskets of the extra session, and with Boston leading, 93-91, Robert Williams swatted an Brissett attempt and ignited a fast-break that ended with a Grant Williams 3-pointer that stretched the lead to five with 2:00 left.

The Pacers pulled within 98-95 on a Sabonis layup with 47 seconds left, and at the other end Tatum committed his eighth turnover of the game. But Stephenson’s potential game-tying 3-pointer with 8 seconds left was off.

Advertisement

Brown was fouled and made one of two free throws, seemingly ending the game. Then Josh Richardson fouled Holiday on a 3-point attempt with 3 seconds left. He made the first two and tried to miss the third, but it caromed in off the glass.

Tatum was fouled and hit both free throws, and the Pacers full-court inbounds pass was intercepted by Williams.

Observations from the game:

▪ There were few notable moments for either side during a listless first half, but Enes Kanter Freedom did provide a bit of a lift off the bench during his seven-minute stint. He held up against Sabonis in the paint defensively and converted a pair of putbacks at the other end before spinning through the lane for a layup. The Pacers had some success targeting Kanter Freedom after that, but it was a successful segment for him anyway.

▪ One small play that will not show up in a stat sheet but provides an example of Marcus Smart’s worth on defense: Late in the second quarter, Sabonis slipped free in the paint and had a chance for an open layup.

But Smart batted down the entry pass, taking away the layup and giving Robert Williams a chance to recover. His defensive impact was more tangible early in the third, when he slid into a passing lane and came up with a steal and a dunk after the Pacers had sliced their deficit to two.

Advertisement

Smart suffered a thigh contusion later in the period, though, and did not return.

▪ Williams had a strong first half for Boston. He had a pair of emphatic one-handed putback slams and went to the break with 10 points, 6 rebounds and 2 blocks.

▪ The Pacers pulled within 50-48 on a Keifer Sykes layup with 8:24 left, but then went 5 minutes, 20 seconds without scoring another point. The Celtics inched ahead by getting to the free-throw line several times, but it felt as if they should have done more to take advantage of the lengthy cold spell. The Pacers pulled within 62-58 on a Stephenson 3-pointer with 1:21 left. The energy levels for both teams appeared quite low.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.