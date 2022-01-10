fb-pixel Skip to main content
Report: Apple has had ‘substantial’ talks about broadcasting MLB games in 2022

By Christopher Price Globe Staff,Updated January 10, 2022, 22 minutes ago
A possible deal between MLB and Apple would represent another change in the marketplace.
Apple has had “substantial” discussions about serving as a broadcast outlet for MLB games next season, according to the New York Post.

Digital carriers recently have emerged as a serious contender in the sports broadcasting marketplace; Amazon will become the exclusive home of the NFL’s “Thursday Night Football” next season as part of a deal worth more than a billion dollars.

According to the Post, a possible deal between MLB and Apple wouldn’t be in that neighborhood, but a working relationship would represent another change in the marketplace, one that could lead to bigger things down the road.

