Sophomores starring for a new-look Franklin boys’ basketball team

Sophomore guard Henry DiGiorgio (team-leading 16 points per game) and classmate Sean O’Leary (14 points, 6 rebounds), a 6-foot-4 forward in first varsity season, are impact players.

Enter a talented group of sophomores who have emerged through their first meaningful stint at the varsity level, fueling the Panthers to a 6-0 start and the No. 9 ranking in this week’s Globe Top 20.

After the graduation of all five starters, the Franklin boys’ basketball team entered the season with uncertainty: who would step up at both ends of the court?

O’Leary played on the freshman team last season alongside fellow sophomores Andrew O’Neill and Hansy Jacques, who have also added defense and energy off the bench.

Advertisement

Coach CJ Neely knew his team would be young and inexperienced. But he credits his underclassmen for being poised and ready to go from the start of the season.

“Those guys put a lot of work in during the offseason and we told them everything was going to be earned in the preseason,” said Neely. “One thing off the bat with all of them is they don’t care who is the guy on the team scoring. They’re a very unselfish group and they’ve really blended in well with the upperclassmen.”

DiGiorgio was the lone sophomore who spent time on varsity last season, playing sparingly off the bench.

Sean O'Leary (right) has been a key contributor in his first varsity season. Matthew J Lee/Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

In the offseason, the 6-foot DiGiorgio honed his shooting and dribbling skills in the gym and has excelled as the go-to guy on offense. He poured in 27 points in his first career start, a 62-50 win over Canton in the season opener.

Then he averaged 20 points and was the tournament MVP as the Panthers captured the Hoopla Tournament with wins over Worcester North and Framingham.

“I knew I was going to be leaned on more by the coaches and other guys with us graduating six guys,” said DiGiorgio. “I feel like I’ve been put in a role by the coaches where I could succeed.”

Advertisement

During Franklin’s recent run of success — which includes a pair of Division 1 state final appearances in 2017 and 2018 — team defense and unselfish play has been at the core.

That hasn’t changed this season, even as DiGiorgio and O’Leary have routinely led the team in counting stats and headlines. Senior Sean Vinson and junior Ben Harvey, both starters, have embraced leadership roles, mentoring the underclassmen while bringing toughness, defense, and rebounding.

They’ve helped Franklin lock in defensively and allow an average of 46.7 points per game, second best in the Hockomock League.

“[Vinson and Harvey] have been able to find a role and not make it personal when the sophomores are out there scoring the most points,” said Neely. “They’re doing all the stuff that doesn’t make it to the newspapers and that’s really helped us get off to a good start.”

Vinson, a team captain, said it was intimidating at first watching the younger guys show off their skills at practice. But he noted the increased competition level led to a realization of roles and encouraged unselfish play from the entire rotation.

Through six games, Vinson is proud of the way his team has jelled with so many new faces. He credits the underclassmen for buying into the Franklin way.

“[The sophomores are] just a really skilled group of guys and none of them have an ego,” he said. “They’re just trying to win games and that’s something I’ve liked from having a more underclassmen-laden team.”

Advertisement

Despite the 6-0 start, Neely said he’s already felt the ebbs and flows of a young roster. In the second game of the season against Attleboro, the Panthers struggled offensively in the first half, scoring a season-low 3 points in the second quarter.

At halftime, Neely told his team the lack of offensive production was due to hesitation and Franklin rallied in the second half to earn a confidence-boosting 52-47 win.

The opposite happened the next game against Oliver Ames. The Panthers built a sizable halftime lead, struggled in the third quarter as OA roared back, and then held off a late comeback attempt against a veteran team to pull out a 64-48 win.

“Those have been some great moments for us so far,” said Neely. “With a young team, I want them to believe in the work they put in and make some mistakes as long as they are aggressive mistakes. I talk to them about making a confident decision rather than being hesitant and being afraid.”

The early returns — led by the sophomore class — have been promising.

“Even tough we’re young, we feel like we’re right up there with the best teams in the Hockomock League,” said Vinson.

Henry DiGiorgio is leading the way with 16 points per game this season. Matthew J Lee/Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

Courtside Chatter

▪ Rampant postponements continued this week as programs across the state continued to deal with rising COVID-19 cases. Tuesday’s nonleague showdown between No. 2 BC High and No. 4 Mansfield was postponed and will be made up at a later date. Other postponements included a pair of anticipated Patriot League matchups for No. 14 Pembroke against No. 11 Whitman-Hanson (Tuesday) and No. 10 Scituate (Friday). Friday’s entire slate of games was also wiped out because of the snowstorm.

Advertisement

▪ Dracut senior guard Adrian Torres netted his 1,000th-career point in a 29-point performance in Thursday’s 72-70 win over Billerica . . . Cardinal Spellman junior forward Jaydan Exalus had a career performance in Thursday’s 59-58 win over Cathedral, recording a 41-point, 10-rebound double-double which included the go-ahead free throw with 20 seconds as the Cardinals earned their first win of the season.

Games to Watch

Tuesday, Cambridge at Westford, 7 p.m. — A crossover battle in the Dual County League between a pair of undefeated teams in league play. Cambridge (5-2) paces the Large Division with a 4-0 mark; Westford (5-1) leads the Small with a 3-0 record.

Friday, No. 2 BC High at No. 1 Malden Catholic, 6:30 p.m. — The top two teams in the Globe’s Top 20 square off in a showdown between unbeatens that will determine the early season leader in the Catholic Conference.

Friday, No. 14 Pembroke at North Quincy, 7 p.m. — The undefeated Titans will return after a layoff to play a dangerous Raiders team for first place in the Patriot League Fisher Division.

Sunday, No. 8 Newton North vs. No. 3 Andover, 4 p.m. — A pair of teams with state title aspirations will play a nonleague tilt at TD Garden. Both teams rely on size and defense.

Advertisement

Monday, No. 4 Mansfield at No. 2 BC High, 5:30 p.m. — The Eagles’ tough week ends on Martin Luther King Day with another Top 5 matchup in a rescheduled game from last Tuesday. Mansfield has won by an average of 35 points per game.

Correspondent Nate Weitzer contributed to this story.