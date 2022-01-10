Third-quarter run helps Walpole boys’ basketball put away Weymouth

The basket, and accompanying free throw, were part of a 15-point night for the senior as host Walpole continued its strong start with a 77-49 Bay State Conference victory Monday night.

It felt like the dagger, even in the third quarter.

Walpole forward Sean O’Brien snared a pass, absorbed contact from two Weymouth defenders, and still finished the play with a layup. The Timberwolves bench stood up and cheered.

The play was representative of Walpole’s full 32-minute effort: create steals and get out in transition.

“I love it,” said Jenna Galster, who has guided Walpole to a 5-1 start in her first season as coach. “It is so much fun to watch them run [in transition]. They were good at it before, but the timing has now clicked. That is key to being successful.”

Senior captains set the pace: center TJ Farrell (5 points) had a pair of quick baskets, wing Louie Jennings (14 points) kept the intensity up when the Wildcats (2-4) rallied; and guard Ryan King supplied 11 of his 13 points in the first half.

“We’re pushing the ball on offense,” King said. “I just find my open teammates, making their life much easier. Everyone starts catching fire. Everyone’s rhythm started going and going, scoring.”

The Timberwolves took a 15-point lead into the break, and that’s when Jennings got to work, scoring 10 points in the third quarter.

O’Brien’s layup-and-one was a spark for Walpole, which pushed the margin from 20 to 30 points.

“I was going up for a dunk, and then I thought the shot got blocked, and then I heard the whistle blow and I heard it was a foul,” he said. “I looked up and the ball went through the basket.

“It felt really good, it felt like after that, everyone was playing better.”

Fundamental-focused and very nitpicky, Galster said she sees “how all these little pieces fit together for the big picture.

“They did a lot [of work] on getting the ball on the inside, a lot of finishing tough shots, and that’s showing.”

Abington 53, Hull 50 — Desean Leggett led the Green Wave (4-1) to a South Shore League win. After heading into halftime tied, Abington pulled away in the final minutes. Tommy Fanara added 14 points in the win.

Medfield 55, Ashland 45 — Caleb Lawson (20 points), Nate Baacke (15), and Charlie Katsikaris (12) propelled the Big Blue (3-1) to the Tri-Valley League win.

Peabody 70, Whittier 46 — Senior forward Luke Roan had 21 points and eight rebounds for the Tanners (6-2) with in a nonleague win.

Somerset Berkley 58, Greater New Bedford 50 — Colton Baptiste (12 points, 12 rebounds) and Ethan Dias (14 points, 12 rebounds) powered the Raiders (2-3), who limited the Bears to 4 fourth-quarter points in the South Coast win.

Emma Healy, Cam Kerry, Ethan McDowell, and Vitoria Poejo contributed to this story.

AJ Traub can be reached at aj.traub@globe.com.