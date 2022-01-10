Top-ranked Austin Prep girls’ pulls away for dominant win over No. 4 Arlington

Cerrato’s goal, the first of her two, put the top-ranked Austin Prep girls’ hockey team ahead and the Cougars never looked back, defeating No. 4 Arlington, 6-1, Monday night at Ed Burns Arena.

After showcasing great hands in front of the goal mouth, the junior from Malden celebrated by dropping to one knee, pulling an imaginary arrow from her back, and firing it down the ice before her teammates converged in celebration.

McKenzie Cerrato charged toward the net, slowing up slightly to put her weight on her left outside edge before dragging the puck across the ice to elevate a backhand on a breakaway above the outstretched pad of Arlington goalie Elise Rodd.

Senior Kathryn Karo kicked off her three-goal night just 42 seconds in, rifling a wrist shot into the top right corner. Arlington (3-1-1) countered a minute and 13 seconds later, as senior captain Gabriella Russo scored just outside the crease, assisted by junior Maddie Krepelka.

From then on, the ice tilted in favor of Austin Prep (8-0). The Cougars scored three times in the second and twice in the third, buoyed by a 42-7 advantage in shots on goal.

“They are definitely a great team,” Austin Prep coach Stephanie Wood said. “I thought we didn’t start great, but after the first period, I thought that we came out hard and put a lot of pressure on them and generated a lot of offense.

“I thought their goalie played great, but we were able to bury some of our chances from really great plays and good puck movement. An asset for our team is our depth so we can really apply it and it works in our advantage to wear teams down a little bit.”

Gianna DeFilippo scored and added an assist. The junior from Reading grabbed a loose puck at the right circle in the offensive zone, twirled to her forehand, and uncorked a laser just under the crossbar glove-side.

“We have a lot of good players and we have a lot of experienced and skilled veterans,” said Wood. “They are really excited to be playing and competing for something, especially coming off of last season, and just hungry to have a successful season.”

Belmont 5, Waltham 4 — Senior captain Molly Dacey, freshman Charlotte Wright, freshman Sadie Taylor, sophomore Alex Townsend, and junior Devin Kelleher scored for the Marauders (4-2), securing a nonleague victory at Skip Viglirolo Rink. Junior captain Bridget Gray made 20 saves in the winning effort.

Bishop Stang 6, East/West Bridgewater 0 — Junior Mikayla Brighman buried three goals and set up the other three for the Spartans (5-3) in the nonleague win at the Bridgewater Ice Arena.

Nobles 6, Rivers 0 — Ellie Mabardy had a hat trick and Emmy O’Leary had two assists and one goal to give the visiting Bulldogs (8-0-1) the win against the Red Wings.

Girls’ basketball

Blue Hills 49, Randolph 39 — Freshmen Kathleen Murphy (17 points) and Bella Sulfaro (13 points) led the Warriors (4-5) to the nonleague win. Bridget Devine added 12 points to the winning effort.

Medfield 62, Ashland 32 — Kate Olenik scored 25 points and swiped 7 steals for the Warriors (2-2), adding 6 rebounds and 5 assists in the Tri-Valley League win.

Walpole 51, Weymouth 37 — Juniors Catie Hurley (15 points) and Haley Brigham (11 points) led the Timberwolves (5-2) to the Bay State Herget win. A win’s a win,” Walpole coach Dave Wall said. “I thought we were sloppy to start. We made a lot of mistakes, but we played through them. I’m very happy defensively with how we played. Offensively, we have things to clean up. Not everything is gonna be beautiful.” Walpole outscored Weymouth 25-16 in the second half to pull away.

Boys’ hockey

Masconomet 5, Newburyport 2 — Two goals from senior captain Richard Guarino and two assists each from senior assistant captain Joshua Brann and sophomore AJ Sacco sparked a nonleague win for Masconomet (7-1) at the Henry Grag Skating Rink.

Matignon 2, Cardinal Spellman 0 — Paul Magalhaes scored both goals and Justin Bamberberg recorded the shutout as the Warriors (1-4) earned the Catholic Central win at Stoneham Arena.

