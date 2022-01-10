Two-goal hole no worry for David Pastrnak, Bruins in blowout win at Washington

Brad Marchand also scored two goals, and defenseman Matt Grzelcyk, promoted to point man on the No. 1 power play, chipped in a hefty goal and four assists. Craig Smith and Erik Haula were the other goal scorers for the Bruins (19-11-2), who have six more wins than losses for the first time this season.

Defensemen Connor Clifton and Derek Forbort each were forced out the lineup due to positive tests, but the Bruins continued to build on the offensive momentum they displayed in Saturday’s 5-2 win at Tampa .

COVID kicked two more Bruins to the sidelines Monday, but the Black-and-Gold’s scoring touch grew ever healthier, with David Pastrnak scoring twice as part of a six-goal outburst and 7-3 win over Washington at the Capital One Arena in D.C.

The five points were a career high for Grzelcyk, who became the first Boston blueliner to collect five since Ray Bourque also did it to the Caps on Jan. 2, 1994. The ex-BU blueliner never scored more than two points in his previous 319 games, including playoffs.

Linus Ullmark, making his second straight start in net, stopped 27 of 30 shots and improved to 11-5-0.

The seven goals were a season-high for the Bruins, who have outscored the opposition, 28-15, in going 5-1-0 since their late-December COVID/holiday break.

The feeding frenzy began with a pair of power-play strikes late in the first to pull even at 2-2, then the Bruins rattled off another four in a row in the opening 13:09 of the second en route to a comfy lead. It was the first time since a Nov. 26, 2019, win over the Habs that the Bruins rattled home six in a row.

Two nights after riding a 2-0 first-period lead against Tampa, the Bruins had to chase a 2-0 deficit in the first against the Caps. By period’s end, it was knotted, and they were off and running.

Ex-UMass standout Conor Sheary connected for Washington’s first (3:02) and second (12:32), each time cashing in on gifts from the Bruins.

On No. 1, Ullmark muffed cutting a carom off the rear way, failing to pin the puck as it zipped on a line near the left post. The puck tracked right into the slot, where Sheary popped it home before Ullmark had time to get himself right in the crease.

On the second, Sheary walked into an ill-considered pass from Grzelcyk toward Patrice Bergeron, and ripped home a one-timer from just below the dot in the left wing circle. It appeared Grzelcyk and Bergeron crossed signals on the play. Sheary, once of Cushing Academy, made the quick read and buried it Alex Ovechkin-style.

But the Bruins pulled even on power-play strikes by Pastrnak and Marchand only 40 seconds apart.

Pastrnak, who broke out of a protracted slump with the two goals in the first Saturday night, cut the lead to 2-1 on a 5-on-3. Marchand, taking advantage of the extra room to operate, slid over the dish and Pastrnak hammered it home with a half-slapper for his 12th of the season at 18:34.

Coach Bruce Cassidy made two key revisions on both power-play strikes, rolling out Grzelyck as the lone point man and fellow BU Terrier Charlie Coyle to work the net front.

Marchand, who just minutes earlier took a gruesome gash when he was raked across the nose by Nic Dowd, who got four minutes for high sticking, connected at 5-on-4. He used Coyle as the top-of-the-paint screen as he wristed home the equalizer at 19:14. Slid a short dish by Grzelcyk high in the zone, the Li’l Ball o’Hate closed to the top rim of the right wing circle and beat rookie tender Zach Fucale with a sizzling snapper.

The offensive tsunami grew stronger and faster in the second, beginning with Grzelcyk’s goal at 2:51, followed by Smith and Pastrnak only 61 seconds apart for the 5-2 lead. All three were at even strength.

It was Smith’s goal at 7:53, good for the 4-2 lead, that ended the night for Fucale, torched on four of 16 shots. Peter Laviolette, the former AHL Providence coach, hooked his rookie and brought in Vitek Vanecek, who quickly gave up Pastrnak’s second of the night — the first shot against the Caps reliever.

Pastrnak finished off a 2-on-1 break with Taylor Hall to make it two goals for a second game in a row.

The six-pack barrage came to an end at 13:09, Haula ripping home a Hall feed off a 3-on-2 break through the neutral zone. For a second night in a row, Hall had a pair of helpers.

The Caps, with the ‘L’ all but recorded in NHL HQ’s, finally got back on the board less than a minute later at 14:06 when TJ Oshie potted his fifth of the season on a right-wing feed from Ovechkin. Marchand’s second, his 14th of the season, was the lone tally in the third. After carrying a turnover back into the zone and dishing cross-ice to Smith, he slapped home a rebound at 10:59.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeKPD.