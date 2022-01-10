With a nod to ailing coach, Jaeden Greenleaf and Cape Cod Academy boys’ basketball net historic win at Nauset

Greenleaf had a game-high 26 points, converting all of 14 of his free throw attempts in a 65-61 Cape & Islands victory, the first in program history over Nauset.

Minus Rose, CCA turned to star senior Jaeden Greenleaf, the career scoring leader on the Cape.

NORTH EASTHAM — Cape Cod Academy players, along with the team’s assistant coaches, received a text from head coach Adam Rose early Monday. He wasn’t feeling well and would not be making the trip for their highly-anticipated boys’ basketball showdown at Nauset.

“This one was for coach Rose,” said Greenleaf, who raised his career total to 1,927 points.

Advertisement

“He texted us telling us he couldn’t make it and we were all sad about that, but coach [David] Robinson stepped up. He called good plays and did his thing and we got the W for coach Rose.”

The Seahawks (4-0) built a 22-13 lead at the end of the first quarter behind a trio of 3-pointers from junior Ross Dubovick.

Although Nauset (3-2) never led, the Warriors hung in, eventually cutting the deficit to 62-60 with 59 seconds remaining on a 3-pointer by junior Andrew Berardi (19 points).

The comeback ended there. Freshman Tamarr Washington hit one free throw and sophomore Kelvin Danforth (13 points) sank a pair in the final minute.

In addition to Berardi’s big night, seniors Keleb Daniels (22 points) and Seth Assiwme (10 points) were stellar for the Warriors, who had three seniors sidelined with illness.

Davidson said he was proud of his players for holding on for the win. He singled out Greenleaf and said “all the hard work he puts in shows — no wonder he’s the all-time leading scorer for the Cape.”

“I hate losing,” Greenleaf said. “I just try to play aggressive on the offensive and defensive end and try to be a leader.”