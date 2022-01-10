Russia-US talks hit impasse over NATO expansion; Moscow says situation is not ‘hopeless’

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said her team of negotiators put forward suggestions related to the scope of American military exercises and the placement of US missiles in Europe, cautioning that the bilateral discussion in Geneva, the first of a series of discussions this week on Russia’s military buildup around Ukraine, was only the start to a potentially lengthy process.

MOSCOW — The United States and Russia remained deadlocked after crisis talks on Monday over Moscow’s desire to block any future NATO expansion to the east, but officials agreed to continue discussions on other high-stakes security issues that the Biden administrations hopes can avert another invasion of Ukraine.

“We were firm, however, in pushing back on security proposals that are simply nonstarters for the United States,” she told reporters following a seven-hour meeting. “We will not allow anyone to slam closed NATO’s open-door policy, which has always been central to the NATO alliance.”

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, speaking to the media separately after Monday’s discussion, denied Russian plans to attack Ukraine and said there had been no progress on the Kremlin’s central demand, that Ukraine and other Eastern European nations be barred from NATO. But he signaled optimism about future discussions, a possible reflection of Russian satisfaction that its longtime desire to limit NATO’s posture has assumed a substantial, if disputed, role in global talks.

“We are fed up with loose talk, half-promises, misinterpretations of what happened at different forms of negotiations behind closed doors,” he said of NATO activities in Eastern Europe and the alliance’s potential inclusion of Ukraine or Georgia. “We need ironclad, waterproof, bulletproof, legally binding guarantees. Not assurances, not safeguards, but guarantees.”

“But I don’t consider the situation hopeless,” he continued. “I think the usefulness of the talks in Geneva is mainly that, for the first time, we were able to talk about issues that before existed, but as if behind the scenes.”

The Geneva talks, along with parallel discussions with European officials in Brussels and Vienna scheduled for later in the week, represent a crucial test of the Biden administration’s attempt to prove that collaboration among global democracies can prevail over authoritarianism and the defiance of international norms.

US and Ukrainian officials have said that Russia, which annexed Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula in 2014, has concentrated more than 100,000 forces around Ukraine in an apparent threat of a multipronged attack. Russia has said the troops movements are mere military maneuvers.

Whether the talks can head off further conflict in Ukraine will likely come down to what Russian President Vladimir Putin is willing to accept in the way of security concessions from the United States and its allies. If Russian negotiators continue to insist on guarantees regarding NATO membership exclusions, US officials believe the odds of preventing an invasion may be slim.

Michael Kofman, a Russia expert at research organization CNA, characterized the standoff over NATO enlargement and cooperation with non-member states like Ukraine as a “fundamental dealbreaker.”

“Ryabkov’s task was to determine whether political will exists to discuss Russia’s more fundamental demands,” he said. “There is not. What Putin does with that information is anyone’s guess, but the Russian military continues to mass forces.”

The Kremlin has portrayed the tensions with Ukraine and its Western allies as a security threat to Moscow, demanding written guarantees that the military alliance will not expand eastward or work closely with countries that once formed part of the Soviet Union.

Moscow, which has also denied involvement in a separatist war in eastern Ukraine, is also calling for the removal of all NATO military infrastructure installed in Eastern European countries after 1997.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken meanwhile reiterated US warnings ahead of the talks that Moscow would face “massive consequences” if it invades. Speaking on Sunday, he described the discussions as an opportunity to assess Putin’s willingness to resolve the crisis diplomatically.

“It’s clear that we’ve offered him two paths forward,” Blinken said on ABC News’s “This Week.” “One is through diplomacy and dialogue; the other is through deterrence and massive consequences for Russia if it renews its aggression against Ukraine.”

US officials have said military action against Ukraine would trigger unprecedented sanctions against Russia, including potentially cutting the country off from the global financial system. But experts have questioned the extent to which financial measures will influence Russia, which is already under sanctions for the annexation of Crimea, malign cyber activity, and the treatment of opposition figure Alexei Navalny, who was poisoned last year and later imprisoned.

Sherman voiced skepticism about Russia’s claim that its massing of forces along the country’s border with Ukraine did not constitute preparations for an invasion.

“They can prove that, in fact, they have no intention by de-escalating and returning troops to barracks,” she said.

American diplomats have cautioned that some of Russia’s demands are so unrealistic that they worry Moscow is stipulating conditions it knows Washington will reject, with the aim of gaining domestic support in Russia and creating a pretext for possible military action against Ukraine. Other analysts contend that Putin has created the threat of a new Ukraine war simply to secure concessions from the United States and its allies in upcoming talks.