Amazon warehouse employees in Alabama to vote on unionizing again

Amazon warehouse workers in Bessemer, Ala., will soon begin voting on whether to form a union, a year after the large unionization effort failed amid controversy over the e-commerce giant’s tactics. Ballots will be mailed Feb. 4, and votes will begin to be counted on March. 28, the National Labor Relations Board announced Tuesday. Amazon workers previously overwhelmingly rejected a unionization effort at the warehouse last year, but the NLRB called for a revote after finding that Amazon improperly interfered in that election. An NLRB official specifically cited Amazon’s placing of an unmarked US Postal Service mailbox in front of the warehouse just after voting started, writing that Amazon “essentially highjacked the process and gave a strong impression that it controlled the process.” The rejection of the unionization efforts by the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union last year was a major blow to efforts to organize Amazon, which is the second largest US private employer. It was one of the first major such efforts in years, and drew national attention, including from President Biden, who tweeted a video last year saying workers should be able to make their decisions without company pressure. More than 5,800 workers were eligible to vote, and rejected unionization by more than a 2-to-1 margin. — WASHINGTON POST

FINANCE

Advertisement

Bank of America to drop or reduce fees

Bank of America has become the latest financial institution to limit its reliance on overdraft fees at a time when banks face stiff competition from free online services and regulators are hinting at a possible crackdown. The Charlotte, N.C.-based bank announced plans Tuesday to overhaul its overdraft policies. In February, it will eliminate non-sufficient funds fees and make it impossible to overdraw an account at an ATM. In May, it will reduce its overdraft fees — which occur when an account balance goes below zero — from $35 to $10. Industry leaders say it’s part of a broader shift away from the controversial fees — which are disproportionately absorbed by already vulnerable consumers — responsible for nearly $15.5 billion in revenue for the nation’s largest banks in 2019. Last month, Capital One announced it would scrap overdraft fees entirely. — WASHINGTON POST

Advertisement

HOME ELEVATORS

Three companies recall elevators that have killed, hurt children

Three companies agreed to recall their home elevators to fix a safety hazard that has killed and hurt children for decades, regulators announced Tuesday — the latest step in a lengthy standoff with an industry often reluctant to provide the simple fix. Two other major manufacturers continued to refuse the Consumer Product Safety Commission’s request that they voluntarily agree to notify consumers and make minor modifications to eliminate the danger. One of the companies, ThyssenKrupp Access, was sued by the CPSC last year to force it to comply. That case continues. The agency also called out another company, Waupaca Residential Elevators, issuing a public warning Tuesday for people to stop using their residential elevators and lock them down until they can be inspected. The design of many home elevators made before 2017 allows for enough space — just a few inches — between the inner and outer doors for a small child to slip in between. Only one set of doors moved with the elevator. Children were crushed when the elevator was called to another floor. Last July, a 7-year-old boy was killed in a home elevator accident at beach rental home in North Carolina’s Outer Banks. The accidents are relatively rare but horrifying. At least eight children were killed and two more seriously injured in elevator entrapments between 1981 and 2019, according to CPSC records and newspaper accounts. But elevator industry experts say the actual number is significantly higher. The solution is simple: adding a $100 plastic or foam guard that fills in the space between the doors. — WASHINGTON POST

Advertisement

INTERNATIONAL

American companies continue to buy teak from Myanmar despite sanctions

American companies are still importing teak from Myanmar despite sanctions imposed after the military seized power last year, a report based on trade data said Tuesday. Teak is one of the most valuable hardwoods, used in yachts, home flooring, doors, window frames, and furniture. Myanmar is the biggest producer of the wood, even though its natural forests are dwindling. American importers were still receiving shipments of teak from the Southeast Asian country as recently as December even though sanctions were put in place in April, data from the Panjiva global trade database show. Similar trends have been reported from Europe. The human rights group Justice for Myanmar compiled the data. It is urging the United States and other governments to crack down on the teak trade in line with sanctions against the country’s military leadership. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

INTERNATIONAL

British energy company apologizes for tips on keeping warm

One of Britain’s largest energy suppliers has apologized for advising customers to cuddle with pets or challenge children to hula hoop competitions to keep warm without turning up the heat as gas and electricity bills soar this winter. The suggestions from Ovo Energy were in a list sent to customers of 10 cost-effective ways to save on heating bills, the Financial Times reported. The list triggered outrage from politicians and households whose incomes are being squeezed by rising energy prices, which are fueling record inflation across Europe and being driven up by scarce natural gas supplies. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Advertisement

AVIATION

Boeing trailed Airbus in deliveries in 2021

Boeing finished 2021 far behind European rival Airbus in deliveries of new aircraft, but sales bounced back after two dismal years caused by the 737 Max crashes and the pandemic. Boeing said Tuesday that it delivered 38 commercial planes in December and 340 for all of 2021, nearly double the total for 2020. However, Airbus reported Monday that it made 611 deliveries in 2021, topping Boeing for a third straight year. Boeing also said that orders jumped to their highest level since 2018, before the grounding of the 737 Max and the pandemic caused sales to plummet for two years. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

AUTOMOTIVE

Ford vehicles take two top awards

For the second year in a row, vehicles from Ford took two of the three North American Car, Truck and Utility of the Year awards. The company’s Maverick compact pickup won truck of the year, while its Bronco off-road SUV earned the utility of the year. Honda’s redesigned Civic compact car won the car of the year. Fifty automotive journalists from the United States and Canada are judges for the three awards, which are announced every January. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

COFFEE

Starbucks pledges to promote, hire more people of color this year

Starbucks will focus on improving the promotion and hiring of people of color for top roles at its manufacturing operations this year, pushing to build on incremental improvements in racial and gender diversity overall last year as it tries to meet aggressive 2025 goals. The coffee retailer promised in 2020 that by 2025, at least 30 percent of those in all corporate jobs and at least 40 percent of those in all retail and manufacturing roles would be Black, indigenous, or other people of color. It had met about a third of those goals through October of last year. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement



