Boston self-driving car company Optimus Ride is acquired

“The company’s commercial operations have been discontinued,” Harrington said. “There will not be any part of the company that remains open.”

Sean Harrington, Optimus Ride’s chief executive officer, said in an interview that roughly 120 members of the company’s engineering team will join Magna, and that the transfer of talent is part of a larger deal that sees the Canadian company purchasing Optimus Ride’s assets, technology, and underlying intellectual property. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Optimus Ride, a Boston-based autonomous vehicle company, is shutting down its operations and sending a majority of its engineering team to Magna International, a Canadian maker of car mobility technology, as part of a larger acquisition deal, officials said on Tuesday.

Harrington will not be joining Magna, which is based in Ontario, and declined to share where he will be going next. The engineers heading to Magna will remain in Boston’s Seaport District, where Optimus Ride’s offices are located.

As of Tuesday morning, Magna International’s stock is up less than half a percent.

Optimus Ride was spun out of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 2015 and focused on creating energy-efficient, self-driving vehicles. The company raised roughly $84 million in venture funding and employed over 180 people, PitchBook data shows. Harrington joined the company in 2020 as chief executive, replacing co-founder Ryan Chin.

In 2021, the company teamed up with car manufacturer Polaris Inc. to begin making driverless electric minibuses, which it hoped would hit the market by 2023.

John O’Hara, president of Magna Electronics, said the deal strengthens Magna’s skillset in sensing hardware and software technology, which is crucial to its development of advanced driver-assistance systems. (Magna Electronics is under the umbrella of Magna International.)

“As advancements in autonomy continue,” he said in a statement, “we saw an opportunity to bring in additional expertise to support current programs as well as future customer needs.”

