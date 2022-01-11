Although we’re stuck at home more than ever, Urban Hearth’s Erin Miller strives to create a sense of community

Cambridge chef Erin Miller, 46, opened Urban Hearth on the fringes of Porter Square in 2016 as a cozy, supper-club style neighborhood gathering place. While the restaurant initially served brunch and dinner, she’s segued solely into evening hours — complete with ice-fishing huts for outdoor dining given the pandemic. Fans of Urban Hearth’s brunch can visit the Back Bay’s Rochambeau (900 Boylston St.) until 9: 30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 14, for buttermilk biscuits, shakshuka, and wild mushroom tartine.

It’s hard to say what normal is any anymore, but we’re OK. We’re relatively positive — not in a viral sense! Everyone is feeling good and feeling hopeful. And we’re staying busy. I think we’ve tried to adapt as well as we can to continue to provide a sense of place and comfort and community. It’s just that we have some new guardrails that we have to try to stay within. It’s almost become normalized at this point. You know, we just figure out how we adapt what we do already and what we set out to do as our mission.

What does that look like?

Advertisement

Besides continuing to invite people into our dining space indoors and adhering to masking regulations, all of my staff is boosted, and we get tested regularly, thanks to the City of Cambridge doing such a good job with testing. We can walk across the street to St. John’s once a week and all of us get tested, although the wait has been a lot longer. And we now require and have required for a while proof of vaccination.

One of the challenges with that, with most small restaurants, is: How do we actually enforce it? To a lot of diners, it seems like a small task, but it’s actually a bit more complicated when you don’t have a host. We’ve invited people to confirm ahead, which has helped.

Advertisement

We also recently finished installing our outdoor seating for the winter, which is kind of a fun adaptation for our current situation. It’s a little ice hut village outside, which is pretty unique. One of the things that I’ve always been conscious of with outdoor seating and the fine dining experiences that, you know, people come with an expectation of not only feeling cared for and taken care of but to be in an environment that that feels relaxing and welcoming. That’s kind of hard to create on a four-lane thoroughfare site.

I got three ice-fishing huts. They’re insulated, and they’re weather-resistant, waterproof, and all those things. We can run little space heaters inside. You actually feel like you have your little den, and we’ve made them super cozy. We’re going to start promoting that this weekend.

How hard is it to enforce vaccinations with guests?

Our administrative person during the day who kind of helps manage reservations is reaching out to guests ahead of time and offering them the option to pre-confirm. And, if they don’t, if we don’t have that confirmation, then our servers just ask people as they’re coming in, but we try to get them seated first. We just remind them that they need to show proof of vaccination rather than, you know, make it a scene in the middle of the restaurant to make people feel self-conscious. We try to weave it into the general checklist of things that we go through when we get people settled in the restaurant. Guests in general are used to this now: When you leave the house, you take your phone and your keys, check the lights, and grab your COVID card. It’s becoming more normalized. It feels like less of an obstacle than it did, you know, three or four months ago.

Advertisement

Speaking of obstacles, what are the biggest challenges for restaurant owners right now?

Fatigue is a big, big challenge. You know, it’s very hard to when you’re constantly having to pivot and accommodate for these new obstacles and these new challenges. It makes it very hard to stay focused on what your original mission was. In the beginning, at least, we were just trying to figure out how to survive this. I’m not an employer who feels comfortable laying off my staff or having them go without pay. So figuring out how to keep my folks employed has been a big, a big part of my goal and focus.

What are we trying to achieve? And how do we create a space that, despite challenges and all the fear and frustrations that people have as guests, how do we continue to create that same sense of place and comfort and home?

If anything, guests are more responsive now to that sort of environment, that sort of philosophy, I think, than ever before. We are seeking community, we are seeking connections, we’re seeking relationships and authentic hospitality. … People are looking for that sort of experience in a way that they weren’t before.

Advertisement

What do you think is the future of restaurants and the restaurant business?

It’s been a reckoning, especially from the perspective of a small restaurant, a self-funded bootstrap operation like mine. It’s been very revealing of all the cracks in our systems — the weaknesses in the structure that restaurants have operated in for all these decades.

It’s a very top-heavy operation. The people who day-in and day-out create the magic, the environment, the food, and the hospitality, it’s on their backs. And I feel like, when COVID happened, people began to leave the hospitality workforce.

For me, it’s actually been kind of edifying that I’ve been, I think, doing the right thing all along. Having worked in restaurants as a server, working both front of house and back of house for two decades, I did not ever want to build a place or build a restaurant that did not honor all of the people who are engaged in making it work. From the very beginning, I have always paid a living wage across the board. All of my servers, all of my back-of-house folks, everyone gets paid the same starting wage, well above the minimum wage. Tips have always been pooled across the board from the dishwasher, to the cooks, and the servers. Everything is pooled. So there’s more of a sense of collective purpose and collective ownership of what we do.

Advertisement

We’ve been together for a long time now. And, in the restaurant world, to have a sous chef for four years is a long time, especially in a restaurant that’s less than six years old. We’ve managed to, I think, come out of the harder part of the pandemic in a better place than a lot of other restaurants … I was always conscious of taking care of my people.

How did you get started in the food business?

I’d like to say that it was a fairytale story and always my life’s dream and ambition. But it wasn’t; it was kind of an accident. I started in the food industry in the early 2000s after working for a number of years in the nonprofit world as a nonprofit exec. I made a move to New York City and decided I just didn’t want to write grants anymore. To be honest, I didn’t want to not work in a creative space and was ready to do something that I felt more passionate about. So I had my early midlife crisis in my early 30s.

I went to culinary school and started in New York and worked in restaurants for a time and quickly discovered, especially in New York, and you know, in 2003, it was still not a very — I won’t say not inviting, but not a very hospitable environment for women.

And so, pretty quickly, I started to form an idea of who I was as a chef and what I wanted to pursue and what kind of work environment I knew that I wanted to be in. That’s always kind of animated how I’ve pursued building Urban Hearth. So I went out on my own after working in restaurants in New York for a time and worked in private homes for a bit and then built an event company where I would do dining experiences in people’s homes. When we moved to Cambridge, I brought that business with me and started kind of building it just little by little here. That sort of work is largely based on personal referral. One client led to another and along the way I had two children.

I’ve gotten super focused on my original plan, which was always to have this kind of slow-food-motivated, farm-to-table experience without the pretense that so often comes along with all of those taglines.

I love to engage guests and point out to them that one of our farm partners is Drumlin Farm. I used to take my kids there to see the piglets all the time. And the people at the table always say, “Oh, we go there all the time, too. I didn’t realize that they farmed for restaurants!” This is a farming system that’s part of our community that touches our lives in more ways than just on the plate. And I love sharing that story with people, because it takes the mystery out of it for them and makes it more approachable and more accessible.

I’m sure you’ve heard as a mom the reference to the fourth trimester after you’re born. I feel like we kind of entered and exited the fourth trimester and we’re where we need to be, and it’s really exciting. Despite all of the challenges of the pandemic, it’s actually been a really good experience in that I’ve had to slow down and think very critically about who I am as a chef and as a restaurateur and what I want this restaurant to be and what I want the legacy of this restaurant to be.

What’s your favorite local restaurant besides your own?

For special occasions, I love Talulla. They’re in my neighborhood. And then my family favorite is actually Atwood’s in East Cambridge. They have the best burgers and such a wonderful garden in the back. We would go early and grab a burger and catch the first tune-up for the band. It’s a really wholesome, great environment.

Favorite takeout?

We spend a lot of money at Cha Yen Thai Cookery in Watertown.

Favorite guilty pleasure snack?

Oh, my gosh. So, as you know, restaurant people are generally nocturnal. They kind of travel in a different time zone. So I tend to eat my main meal of the day when I come home at 11 o’clock at night. And when no one is looking, it’s chips and guac, without a doubt.

Interview has been edited and condensed.













Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.