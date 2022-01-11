John Cena on ‘Peacemaker,’ rocking to ’80s hair metal, and what it means to grow up in New England

Spinning out of the events of 2021′s “The Suicide Squad,” Cena reunites with director James Gunn to tell the next chapter in the story of Christopher Priest, a.k.a. the Peacemaker, a man who’s credo is peace by any means necessary. A deranged and sometimes vulgar vigilante often described as a “bro-y” version of Captain America, Cena understands why some fans may not like Peacemaker at first — especially after the character’s heel turn in “The Suicide Squad.”

As a WWE champion turned Hollywood A-lister, John Cena is a star tailor made for nearly any of the iconic characters who inhabit DC Comics’ multiverse. Interestingly, the West Newbury native isn’t planning to suit up as a more established superhero, instead, putting his mighty muscles behind a lesser known crime fighter for HBO Max’s “Peacemaker.”

“When the series was announced, people were like, ‘Why are you giving this [expletive] his own series?” Because he was not a likable character,” Cena says. “There are very little redeemable qualities. But if you watch ‘The Suicide Squad,’ you saw that second of him being a human being and not just 100 percent rotten to the core.”

“Peacemaker” weaves over-the-top action and a healthy dose of dark humor with a lot of humanity. Cena presents a more vulnerable version of the chrome-domed hero, whose tragic comic book origin story gets updated for modern audiences, touching heavily upon themes of bigotry and deeply rooted paternal pain. Of course, playing in the background of this heartfelt action comedy is another killer ‘80s-inspired soundtrack courtesy of Gunn, so get ready to rock, particularly during the show’s opening credit sequence.

Ahead of the show’s premiere on HBO Max Jan. 13, we caught up with Cena over Zoom to dive deeper into “Peacemaker,” his love of hair metal, and how growing up in New England influences his approach to acting.

Q. DC isn’t afraid to get a little weird with shows like “Peacemaker.” As a performer, was it freeing to play in such a fun and wild world?

A. It was certainly challenging because there’s fun, but it’s not all fun. I think highs aren’t anything without the lows and there has to be a core of drama moving the series forward. That was a wonderful challenge, a fun challenge in that regard, to be able to go from telling [expletive] jokes to contemplating your value system.

Q. What I loved about the series is how it balances gratuitous action and comedy with more serious subjects like sons growing past the sins of their fathers. Can you talk about how you approached bringing a bit of humanity to this character?

A. The friends I find myself talking about the most, are the ones who I want them to change their ways. “Great kid, but man, if he would just…” or like, “Yeah, they’re doing OK, but I know they can do this.” We never talk about the people who are quote, unquote “perfect” in our eyes, but we always want to root for people who are down and who we know in our hearts can do better. You want to root for them to be better. I think that’s the attraction to Peacemaker.

I had to approach certain things from the lens of Peacemaker differently. I had to ask questions like, “Why am I looking for approval from my dad when he is 100 percent rotten to the core? What is the driving force behind that? Haven’t I done enough with my life or am I not enough? Why am I portraying this personality when that may or may not really be me?” Those are things I had to ask myself in the red, white, blue, and yellow suit, but that may not be what the audience takes away from the series.

Q. What sets Peacemaker apart are his flaws. He doesn’t always do the right thing and is not a paragon of truth and justice like Superman. Do you find Peacemaker to be a more relatable superhero in today’s day and age?

A. I don’t think Peacemaker is a superhero. If we look at hero, the word itself is attached to virtue, and superhero would be like super virtuous. Peacemaker is so heavily flawed and I think that’s why it’s an interesting tale. Normally with a superhero, Superman needs such a vile supervillain because your hero is super virtuous.

Peacemaker is so off-kilter. He’s so human, so flawed. He’s a guy in a costume. A uniform, as Peacemaker would say. There’s no way you could call Peacemaker a 100 percent superhero because he’s not purely super virtuous.

Q. On a lighter note, there’s a lot of awesome ‘80s music in the show. Back in the day, what was your favorite hair metal band?

A. Favorite ‘80s hair metal band is Guns N’ Roses. I remember when “Appetite for Destruction” came out. I was in my best friend’s minivan. His babysitter at the time played an “Appetite” cassette tape and I was hooked. I was into ‘80s hair metal for a while. There’s some Cinderella in “Peacemaker.” “Long Cold Winter” was a great album. Poison, Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard — another one that hit a lot of the right chords. But I would say Guns N’ Roses is my favorite.

Q. You get to show off Peacemaker’s more vulnerable side through several song and dance scenes. What was it like preparing for those musical moments?

A. There are a lot of moments, and hats off to James Gunn and the entire cast for being able to let me explore being vulnerable. There’s a certain weirdness to dancing in your tighty whities, trying to do an interpretive dance number, and trying to carry a tune at the same time — none of which I can do. But because it was something I was so passionate about, all those crappy hours spent in practice ended up being worth it.

Q. From Ben Affleck’s Batman to John Krasinski’s upcoming turn as the voice of Superman, you join a league of superhero stars from the Bay State. Is there some sort of super soldier serum in the water here? How did growing up in Massachusetts influence you as a performer?

A. If there is, could you please ship me some of this super soldier serum that’s going around? New England is very thick-skinned. I’m very grateful for the youth I had, but it’s a tough place to grow up. It reminds me of that British ‘stiff upper lip,’ where, regardless of where you fall in the class system, you have your guard up at all times. I think that develops wit. It develops being present. You always have to be looking around.

But what makes a great performer are those moments where they’re brave enough to bring their guard down. I’m only speaking for me, but if you ask those New England-based entertainers, I think they would agree. Growing up in that society where you always have your guard up, even in your closest social circles, and how much it means when somebody you love gives you that one second where they bring their guard down. If you’re allowed to absorb that, transfer that, and put that on screen, that’s how you make people care about you as a character.

Interview was edited and condensed.