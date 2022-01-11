Local distillery spices up its vodka line with cranberries and ghost peppers

Vodka from GlenPharmer Distillery in Franklin. Handout

GlenPharmer Distillery in Franklin produces a line of artisan spirits using local ingredients and traditional grains and barley. Owners Patrick and Beth Downing founded the distillery three years ago and are pharmacists, owned a pharmacy and have the profession woven into their family history — hence the name. Patrick’s background in chemistry led him to an interest in distilling liquor. Two interesting spirits the distillery has introduced are 80-proof flavored vodkas. One named BOG is infused with cranberries. The addition of the fruit, which comes from Decas Farms in Carver, gives the vodka a tart burst of flavor and bright reddish shade. It can create festive drinks — cosmopolitans, mules, or cocktails of your own invention that combines some sweetness to balance the spirit’s tartness. Another is named GHOST and is crafted with ghost peppers (one of the world’s hottest). The chilies come from Nobska Farms in Woods Hole. The drink’s slow-building heat and red-hot finish might be a bit searing for some, but they would miss out. Both vodkas (about $32) have received gold awards from the American Distilling Institute. All the spirits are sold at the distillery, which has a tasting room and a restaurant. 860 W. Central St., Franklin, 508-528-400. glenpharmer.com. Also available at Downtown Wine & Spirits, 225 Elm St., Somerville, 617-625-7777; Kappy’s Fine Wine & Spirits, 10 Revere Beach Parkway, Medford, 781-395-8888; Walden Liquors, 18R Walden St., Concord, 978-369-2604, and others.