Recipe: Flavor sheet pan chicken and butternut squash with honey, lime, and spicy flavors

Serves 4

Sheet pan chicken and vegetables make weeknight suppers quick, easy, and healthy. This one, with roasted squash and red onions, is tart (lime juice,) slightly hot (Sriracha,) and a little sweet (honey.) Peel the squash or leave the skin on; the skin of most butternut squash is not unpleasantly tough. Or buy peeled butternut halves. Spread a baking sheet with oil and move the squash slices and onion wedges around on the pan until they are coated with oil, then turn them over. Arrange bone-in chicken breasts on top. After 15 minutes, brush the chicken and vegetables with a sauce of lime juice, honey, and Sriracha, then roast a little longer. Garnish the chicken with the lively flavors of fresh mint and cilantro. Winter food can be healthy but shouldn't be boring.

4 tablespoons olive oil Grated rind of 1 lime 5 tablespoons lime juice (2 to 3 limes) 2 tablespoons honey 1 tablespoon Sriracha 1 medium butternut squash (about 2 1/2 pounds), halved lengthwise, seeded, and sliced 1/2-inch thick (peeling optional) 1 large red onion, cut into 8 wedges Salt, to taste 1 teaspoon Maras or Aleppo pepper 4 bone-in, skin-on chicken breasts halved (2 3/4 to 3 pounds total) 2 sprigs fresh mint, leaves removed 4 sprigs fresh cilantro, leaves removed

1. Set oven at 425 degrees. Spread the bottom of a large rimmed baking sheet with 1 tablespoon of the olive oil.

2. In a small bowl, whisk the lime and juice, honey, Sriracha, and 2 tablespoons of the olive oil until blended.

3. Arrange the squash slices and onion wedges in the baking sheet in one layer. Move them around on the sheet pan to coat with oil. Turn them over. Sprinkle lightly with salt and Maras or Aleppo pepper.

4. Place the chicken breasts, skin side up, in the baking sheet, pushing the squash and onions aside to make space for them. If they don't all fit in one layer, place the breasts on top of some of the vegetables. Brush the chicken with the remaining 1 tablespoon oil and sprinkle with salt and Maras or Aleppo pepper. Roast for 15 minutes.

5. Remove the pan from the oven. With a pastry brush, brush the chicken and vegetables generously with the lime mixture (you won't use all of it at this point).

6. Return the pan to the oven. Continue roasting for 10 minutes. Remove the pan from the oven again, brush again with the lime mixture. Roast for 5 to 10 minutes more, or until the chicken is lightly browned and a meat thermometer inserted into the thickest part of a breast registers 165 degrees. The vegetables should be tender when pierced with the tip of a knife. (Total baking time is 30 to 35 minutes.)

7. Transfer the chicken to a platter and arrange the squash and onions around it. Garnish with a sprinkle of Maras or Aleppo pepper, and mint and cilantro leaves.

Sally Pasley Vargas