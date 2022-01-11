Recipe: Roast mild white fish in a parsley marinade with leeks and cherry tomatoes

Serves 4

Soften and caramelize cherry tomatoes and leeks into a savory bed for marinated roasted fish. Use your favorite mild white fish; cod or haddock will cook quickly; thick, meaty halibut will take a few minutes more. A blender will make easy work of a marinade mixed with olive oil, garlic, and parsley, and it will flavor the fish and add eye-popping color to the dish. If you have the time, let the fish sit in the mixture for a few hours before roasting. This one's a beauty. You send one pan into the oven and cleanup is a breeze.

MARINADE

⅓ cup olive oil 3 cloves garlic 1 cup packed flat-leaf parsley leaves Salt and pepper, to taste 1 tablespoon cold water, or more if needed

1. In a blender, combine the olive oil, garlic, parsley, and a pinch each of salt and pepper.

2. Blend until smooth. If the mixture isn’t moving, add cold water, 1 tablespoon at a time, until the mixture is a sauce-like consistency.

FISH

1½ pounds skinless boneless cod, haddock, halibut, or other mild white fish, cut into 4 pieces 2 medium leeks, trimmed of root ends and dark green leaves 2 pints cherry tomatoes 3 cloves garlic, thinly sliced 3 tablespoons olive oil Salt and pepper, to taste Juice of 1/2 lemon

1. In a glass pie plate or baking dish just large enough to hold the fish, pour in about 1/3 of the marinade mixture. Place the fish on top and pour over the rest of the marinade. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 1 hour or for up to 4 hours.

2. Set the oven at 400 degrees. Have on hand a 9-by-13-inch baking dish.

3. Slice the leeks into 1/2-inch rounds and place in a large bowl of cold water. Swish them around with your hand to loosen any dirt; it will sink to the bottom of the bowl. Scoop the leeks out with your hands and transfer to a clean towel.

4. In the baking dish, toss together the leeks, cherry tomatoes, garlic, olive oil, and a generous pinch each of salt and pepper.

5. Transfer the baking dish to the oven. Bake for 30 minutes, or until the cherry tomatoes begin to wrinkle and burst and the leeks are softened.

6. Sprinkle the fish with salt and pepper. Lay it over the vegetables. Return the dish to the oven and continue baking for 20 minutes, or until the fish is firm and opaque.

7. Sprinkle the fish and vegetables with lemon juice. Taste the vegetables and add more salt, if you like. Serve the fish with the vegetables and juices spooned over the top.

Claudia Catalano