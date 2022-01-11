fb-pixel Skip to main content
SEASONAL RECIPES

Recipe: Roast mild white fish in a parsley marinade with leeks and cherry tomatoes

By Claudia Catalano Globe Correspondent,Updated January 11, 2022, 39 minutes ago
Roasted Fish with Parsley Marinade on Leeks and Cherry Tomatoes.Claudia Catalano

Serves 4

Soften and caramelize cherry tomatoes and leeks into a savory bed for marinated roasted fish. Use your favorite mild white fish; cod or haddock will cook quickly; thick, meaty halibut will take a few minutes more. A blender will make easy work of a marinade mixed with olive oil, garlic, and parsley, and it will flavor the fish and add eye-popping color to the dish. If you have the time, let the fish sit in the mixture for a few hours before roasting. This one's a beauty. You send one pan into the oven and cleanup is a breeze.

MARINADE

cup olive oil
3cloves garlic
1cup packed flat-leaf parsley leaves
Salt and pepper, to taste
1tablespoon cold water, or more if needed

1. In a blender, combine the olive oil, garlic, parsley, and a pinch each of salt and pepper.

2. Blend until smooth. If the mixture isn’t moving, add cold water, 1 tablespoon at a time, until the mixture is a sauce-like consistency.

FISH

pounds skinless boneless cod, haddock, halibut, or other mild white fish, cut into 4 pieces
2medium leeks, trimmed of root ends and dark green leaves
2pints cherry tomatoes
3cloves garlic, thinly sliced
3tablespoons olive oil
Salt and pepper, to taste
Juice of 1/2 lemon

1. In a glass pie plate or baking dish just large enough to hold the fish, pour in about 1/3 of the marinade mixture. Place the fish on top and pour over the rest of the marinade. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 1 hour or for up to 4 hours.

2. Set the oven at 400 degrees. Have on hand a 9-by-13-inch baking dish.

3. Slice the leeks into 1/2-inch rounds and place in a large bowl of cold water. Swish them around with your hand to loosen any dirt; it will sink to the bottom of the bowl. Scoop the leeks out with your hands and transfer to a clean towel.

4. In the baking dish, toss together the leeks, cherry tomatoes, garlic, olive oil, and a generous pinch each of salt and pepper.

5. Transfer the baking dish to the oven. Bake for 30 minutes, or until the cherry tomatoes begin to wrinkle and burst and the leeks are softened.

6. Sprinkle the fish with salt and pepper. Lay it over the vegetables. Return the dish to the oven and continue baking for 20 minutes, or until the fish is firm and opaque.

7. Sprinkle the fish and vegetables with lemon juice. Taste the vegetables and add more salt, if you like. Serve the fish with the vegetables and juices spooned over the top.

Claudia Catalano

Serves 4

Soften and caramelize cherry tomatoes and leeks into a savory bed for marinated roasted fish. Use your favorite mild white fish; cod or haddock will cook quickly; thick, meaty halibut will take a few minutes more. A blender will make easy work of a marinade mixed with olive oil, garlic, and parsley, and it will flavor the fish and add eye-popping color to the dish. If you have the time, let the fish sit in the mixture for a few hours before roasting. This one's a beauty. You send one pan into the oven and cleanup is a breeze.

MARINADE

cup olive oil
3cloves garlic
1cup packed flat-leaf parsley leaves
Salt and pepper, to taste
1tablespoon cold water, or more if needed

1. In a blender, combine the olive oil, garlic, parsley, and a pinch each of salt and pepper.

2. Blend until smooth. If the mixture isn’t moving, add cold water, 1 tablespoon at a time, until the mixture is a sauce-like consistency.

FISH

pounds skinless boneless cod, haddock, halibut, or other mild white fish, cut into 4 pieces
2medium leeks, trimmed of root ends and dark green leaves
2pints cherry tomatoes
3cloves garlic, thinly sliced
3tablespoons olive oil
Salt and pepper, to taste
Juice of 1/2 lemon

1. In a glass pie plate or baking dish just large enough to hold the fish, pour in about 1/3 of the marinade mixture. Place the fish on top and pour over the rest of the marinade. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 1 hour or for up to 4 hours.

2. Set the oven at 400 degrees. Have on hand a 9-by-13-inch baking dish.

3. Slice the leeks into 1/2-inch rounds and place in a large bowl of cold water. Swish them around with your hand to loosen any dirt; it will sink to the bottom of the bowl. Scoop the leeks out with your hands and transfer to a clean towel.

4. In the baking dish, toss together the leeks, cherry tomatoes, garlic, olive oil, and a generous pinch each of salt and pepper.

5. Transfer the baking dish to the oven. Bake for 30 minutes, or until the cherry tomatoes begin to wrinkle and burst and the leeks are softened.

6. Sprinkle the fish with salt and pepper. Lay it over the vegetables. Return the dish to the oven and continue baking for 20 minutes, or until the fish is firm and opaque.

7. Sprinkle the fish and vegetables with lemon juice. Taste the vegetables and add more salt, if you like. Serve the fish with the vegetables and juices spooned over the top.Claudia Catalano

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video