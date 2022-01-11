Recipe: Vegetarian pho takes time, but nothing’s complicated, so grab your apron and warm up the kitchen

Serves 4

The best known Vietnamese dish, pho (pronounced "fuh"), is the perfect pot of soup for brutally cold New England nights. Traditionally, the broth is made with beef or chicken bones and served with sliced meat in giant bowls with rice noodles and various herbaceous garnishes. The highly seasoned broth lends itself easily to a vegetarian or vegan version. It's a large time commitment, but none of the steps are too complicated. You need a skillet to toast the initial seasonings, a large soup pot to make the broth, and another pot to cook the noodles. Let's begin. Making the broth is a two-part process. Start by toasting star anise, a cinnamon stick, and whole peppercorns to release the aromatic oils. Star anise, in most well-stocked markets, is a key flavor component here. Next, lightly char more aromatics -- garlic, ginger, and shallots -- in the same skillet. Transfer everything to a soup pot with even more flavor bombs, such as dried mushrooms (a mixed medley is fine), leeks, lemon grass, and cilantro stems (save the leaves for later). Lemon grass should be smashed with the dull side of the knife before using to release its delicate fragrance. Add water and simmer for an hour. Strain, discarding the solids but keeping every last drop of precious liquid, and return the broth to the pot. This time make a quick infusion with lighter flavors such as Thai basil, or use regular basil, some of the cilantro leaves, lime, and jalapeno. Strain again and use this broth to cook fresh mushrooms and baby bok choy. Here's where the timing can get tricky. While the vegetables simmer, boil water in another pot to cook the banh pho rice noodles; these noodles come in a variety of sizes, most dried, so while all are OK for this, check the package instructions for cooking time. Because the soup should be piping hot when you serve it, you'll need to get the garnishes ready. Those are second in importance only to the broth. Use the rest of the basil and remaining cilantro leaves, fresh mint, bean sprouts, sliced jalapenos, and lime wedges to make an abundant platter for the table. Gather up hoisin, Sriracha, and black pepper. Ladle noodles, veggies, and broth in oversized soup bowls and let everyone at the table decide how best to finish the soup. You've worked hard, so savor the results and toast to good health for all as the New Year gets off to a wild start.

2 whole star anise 1 cinnamon stick (2 inches) 1 tablespoon whole peppercorns 2 large shallots, unpeeled and halved 1 piece (1 inch) fresh ginger, unpeeled and halved 3 cloves garlic, smashed with the side of a knife 1 medium turnip, quartered 1 leek, coarsely chopped and well rinsed 1 package (1/2 ounce) dried mushrooms 1 bunch fresh cilantro, stems separated from leaves 2 stalks lemon grass, cut into three 4-inch lengths and smashed with the side of a knife 3 quarts water, and more as needed 3 tablespoons soy sauce 2 tablespoons brown sugar 2 limes, 1 grated and juiced, 1 cut into wedges 1 bunch Thai basil (or use regular basil) 2 jalapenos, 1 halved and seeded, 1 thinly sliced Salt and black pepper, to taste 8 ounces button mushrooms, sliced 8 ounces baby bok choy, quartered or cut into 6 pieces if large 8 ounces banh pho rice noodles (or rice sticks) 2 cups fresh bean sprouts 1 bunch fresh mint (for garnish) ¼ cup hoisin sauce (for serving) ¼ cup Sriracha (for serving)

1. Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the star anise, cinnamon stick, and whole peppercorns. Toast them, stirring occasionally, for 2 minutes, or until they become aromatic. Transfer them to a large soup pot.

2. In the same dry skillet, place the shallots, ginger, garlic, and turnips cut sides down. Cook without disturbing for 5 to 10 minutes, or until the cut sides are slightly browned and lightly charred. The turnips and ginger will take longer than the garlic and shallots. Transfer them to the soup pot as they are done.

3. Add the leek, dried mushrooms, cilantro stems, lemon grass, and water to the pot. Bring to a boil over high heat. Lower the heat and set on the cover askew. Simmer for 1 hour.

4. Strain the broth, reserving all of the liquid; discard the solids. Add enough water to bring the total volume up to 11 cups. Transfer the broth back to the soup pot.

5. Return the broth to a boil over high heat. Add half of the cilantro leaves, soy sauce, brown sugar, lime rind and juice, 1/2 bunch basil, and the halved jalapeno. Remove the pot from the heat and cover it. Let the seasonings steep for 5 minutes. With tongs, lift out and discard the greens and jalapeno from the broth. Add a generous pinch of salt.

6. Add the fresh mushrooms and bring the liquid to a simmer over medium-high heat. Cook for 6 to 8 minutes, or until the mushrooms are mostly cooked through. Add the bok choy and cook 3 to 4 minutes more, or until the bok choy is tender.

7. Meanwhile, bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add the noodles and cook, stirring occasionally, for 6 to 8 minutes, or according to package directions. Taste a noodle to make sure they're tender. Drain into a colander but do not rinse. Divide the noodles among 4 very large bowls.

8. While the noodles and the vegetables are cooking, make a platter with the quartered limes, sliced jalapenos, bean sprouts, mint, and the remaining basil and cilantro leaves. Put the hoisin sauce, Sriracha, and black pepper into small bowls.

9. Ladle broth, mushrooms, and bok choy over the noodles in each bowl. Let the diners at the table garnish their own bowls.

Karoline Boehm Goodnick