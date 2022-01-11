These silicone liners have a cool new feature: They won’t leak

French baker Guy Demarle decades ago invented the Silpat, a non-stick silicone mat that better baked baguettes. Since his invention, a number of companies produce silicone liners, which appeal to some home bakers for their slick surface, simple cleanup, and savings in buying rolls of parchment paper. The California company Grand Fusion Housewares offers a BPA-free silicone mat with a twist — the corners snap together to form a rimmed tray that fits on top of a half-sheet pan. Lay it flat for cookies or snap it up and bake a filet of salmon, chicken breasts, vegetables, or really anything. It’s leak proof and catches all the cooking juices. Oven safe up to 450 degrees, the mat easily cleans by hand or in the dishwasher. $20. Available at grandfusionhousewares.com, or amazon.com.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND