Abington’s emergency calls now go to regional dispatch center

All 911 calls to the town of Abington are now going through the Holbrook Regional Emergency Communication Center.
Emergency calls to the Abington Fire Department already were going through the regional dispatch center; the Abington Police Department switched to the center on Jan. 3, according to a press release.
The regional center also handles emergency calls and dispatch for Canton, Holbrook, Rockland, Sharon, and Whitman police and/or fire departments, and the Norfolk County Technical Rescue Team.
The Abington Police Department is the first new department to join the regional center since it opened a new almost 6,000-square-foot headquarters in January 2021.
The $8 million facility, located at 300 South Franklin St. behind the Holbrook Public Safety complex, included new technology and space for expansion. Funding came from the state Executive Office of Public Safety and Security and the Massachusetts 911 Department.
