Abington’s emergency calls now go to regional dispatch center

All 911 calls to the town of Abington are now going through the Holbrook Regional Emergency Communication Center.

Emergency calls to the Abington Fire Department already were going through the regional dispatch center; the Abington Police Department switched to the center on Jan. 3, according to a press release.

The regional center also handles emergency calls and dispatch for Canton, Holbrook, Rockland, Sharon, and Whitman police and/or fire departments, and the Norfolk County Technical Rescue Team.