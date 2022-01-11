Baker to testify before Legislature as COVID-19 rips through Massachusetts

Baker and his top health aide, Marylou Sudders, are scheduled to appear this afternoon in a virtual oversight hearing held by the Legislature’s Committee on COVID-19 and Emergency Preparedness and Management. The committee’s leaders, as well others including Senate President Karen E. Spilka, have urged Baker to go further, and faster, in helping to quell the rise of coronavirus infections, including through a renewed mask mandate and a more aggressive testing regime.

Governor Charlie Baker on Tuesday is set to testify before lawmakers scrutinizing the second-term Republican’s leadership amid the Omicron variant surge, which continues to tear through Massachusetts and stretch its already depleted hospitals.

Advertisement

“We have all been told for many weeks by global experts that this surge was coming,” state Senator Jo Comerford and Representative William Driscoll, the committee’s co-chairs, wrote to Baker this month inviting him to testify. “We want to understand the protective measures and mitigation strategies that are in place or being explored by the administration for our children, our families, our workers, our business, and our institutions.”

It’s the first time Baker will testify before the panel since early last year, when they questioned the state’s rollout of the then-newly available COVID-19 vaccines during a pair of hearings in February and March. The committee held another oversight hearing in mid-December, but officials said the morning of that Baker administration officials were “unable” to participate.

During last winter’s hearings, lawmakers sharply criticized Baker’s decision to curtail doses that had been going to local boards of health in favor of prioritizing private companies to administer doses. The state’s initial vaccine distribution was hobbled by a series of problems, notably a clunky web site that couldn’t handle the wave of appointment requests.

The state eventually became a national leader in doses administered: 75 percent of its population is now fully vaccinated, putting Massachusetts behind only Vermont, Rhode Island, and Maine among states, according to a tracker kept by The New York Times.

Advertisement

This time, lawmakers say they are seeking answers from Baker and Sudders on the “immediate challenges before us due to the Omicron surge and their preparation to navigate the coming months.”

As the Omicron variant began overwhelming the state, driving the number of infections to record highs, Baker said last month the state would distribute 2.1 million free at-home COVID-19 tests to hard-hit cities and towns and negotiate a process for municipal leaders to buy more at lower prices. A week later, he deployed the National Guard to help hospitals struggling with staff shortages and ordered them to cancel nonessential surgeries to accommodate the tide of patients.

But public health officials and lawmakers have repeatedly pushed him to do more.

Baker has rebuffed repeated calls to reenact a statewide mask mandate, arguing last month that residents have an array of other “tools that are available.” He’s resisted pressure from Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and others to give schools approval to pivot to remote learning. And as people swarmed testing sites during the holidays, he defended the state’s place as a national leader in testing per capita.

“We have more testing infrastructure than just about anybody else, but people are going to have to be patient,” Baker said at the end of December.

Advertisement

House Speaker Ronald Mariano said last week that the House is ready to “provide any needed resources to increase the availability of testing and masks.” But it remains unclear what action, if any, the Legislature could take, or if it would put a portion of the more than $2 billion in available American Rescue Plan Act funding the state still has to work.

Spilka framed Tuesday’s hearing as a way to gauge “if the Legislature should be taking more direct action.”

“I think the chairs want to find out [and] get more specificity from the governor and the administration to help make that determination,” the Ashland Democrat said.

Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattpstout.