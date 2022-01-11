Biden public approval rating stands at 41 percent, 10 percent drop from last spring, according to UMass Amherst poll

And, the statement said, 55 percent of respondents said Biden’s “fallen short of their expectations, while 45% say his presidency has met (36%) or exceeded (9%) expectations.”

The nationwide poll, UMass said Tuesday in a statement, queried 1,000 Americans, 53 percent of whom “disapprove of the president’s performance and 41% approve of the job Biden has done so far.” Six percent of respondents said they weren’t sure, according to the poll data.

President Biden’s current approval rating stands at 41 percent, a 10-point drop from last spring, according to a new poll from UMass Amherst political science experts.

The numbers were rosier for the Democrat in an earlier UMass Amherst poll conducted after Biden’s first 100 days in the oval office, when 51 percent of respondents approved of his early job performance and 64 percent said he’d met or exceeded their expectations, per the statement.

“The honeymoon is officially over – as the nation inches closer to marking a year of the Biden presidency, a minority of voters approve of the job that Joe Biden has done as president,” said Tatishe Nteta, a UMass Amherst associate professor of political science and director of the poll, in Tuesday’s statement.

“With the surge in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths, a problematic withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan, and in the midst of rapid inflation, it is no surprise that President Biden’s approval ratings have declined in the first year of his presidency,” Nteta said. “The question as we look ahead to the 2022 midterms and the 2024 presidential election is whether he will be able to right the ship and regain the approval of the American public.”

Raymond La Raja, a UMass Amherst political science professor and associate director of the new poll, said in the statement that while 75 percent of self-identified liberals approve of Biden’s performance so far, only 24 percent of independents and just 5 percent of Republicans are on board too.

“Progressives seem demoralized, while independents are repelled by Washington infighting,” La Raja said. “Meanwhile, Republicans are dead set against Biden and the Democratic Congress. But the biggest supporters of Biden continue to be African-Americans, with a 68% approval of the president, almost twice as high as for whites,” at 35 percent.

Respondents pointed to the economy as the issue handled “most poorly” by Biden, according to the statement, which said 58 percent of participants indicated the president has guided the nation’s fiscal house either “not too well” or “not well at all,” the statement said.

The national Democratic Party defended their standard bearer via Twitter Monday.

“President @JoeBiden isn’t settling for an economy that doesn’t work for the middle class—his administration is taking the steps to create an economy with more growth, higher wages, and more opportunity for ALL Americans,” the party tweeted Monday.

But on Tuesday, the UMass pollsters suggested Biden’s facing a confluence of factors chipping away at his approval rating.

“A combination of things beyond a president’s control, bad press and an inability to claim credit effectively for accomplishments has produced lackluster approval numbers for President Biden a year into his administration,” said Alexander Theodoridis, an associate poly-sci professor at UMass Amherst and another associate director of the new poll, in the statement.

Theodoridis, however, did find one silver lining for Biden.

“The best thing about these numbers for Joe Biden is that Election 2024 is nearly three years away,” he said.





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.