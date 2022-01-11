Blast of cold blankets area; water main break in downtown Boston

And if you’re commuting downtown, be sure to avoid Broad and India streets because water is surfacing on the roadway in that area. At 6:40 a.m. Boston Water and Sewer crews were at the scene addressing the issue.

That’s the main piece of advice being imparted by meteorologists on this frosty, frigid Tuesday morning.

Bundle up before you go outside — you’ll need an extra layer or two.

The National Weather Service says to expect temperatures to hold in the teens and lower 20s — and those will be high temps.

It was 9 degrees at Logan International Airport at 6:54 a.m. Tuesday, and the wind chill was negative 8 degrees.

“Bundle up if you go outside today,” forecasters tweeted. “Expect a chilly day with temperatures holding in the teens and lower 20s. A few snow showers are possible this morning as a weak cold front moves through. Ocean effect snow showers are also possible along the Outer Cape.”

Massachusetts State Police were also reminding people to be prepared before venturing outdoors.

“Dangerous temps today,” State Police tweeted. “Motorists should make sure they have adequate gas, charged phone & blankets/extra jackets in case they break down & have to wait for help. Also-it’s against law to keep pets tethered outdoors in these conditions. Pls don’t leave them in a parked car either.”





