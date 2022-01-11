Boston police detective allegedly traded narcotics for sex in N.H., court papers say

The report was filed Friday, as the New Hampshire attorney general’s office argued against an effort by Johnson’s attorneys to challenge the search warrant in the case. No ruling has yet been made on the warrant.

Sergeant Detective Andrew L. Johnson, 52, of Chestnut Hill, had allegedly attempted to rape the woman and had assaulted her and another woman, leaving them with cuts and bruises, according to an affidavit filed in Grafton Superior Court last week.

A Boston police detective who was arrested in March 2021 for allegedly possessing amphetamine and methamphetamine in New Hampshire had been trading narcotics for sex with a woman there for years, according to court documents.

Sergeant Detective John Boyle, the chief spokesman for Boston police, said Johnson had been suspended without pay. He declined to comment further, citing an ongoing investigation by the department’s Bureau of Professional Standards.

Johnson, his attorney, and the union representing Boston police detectives did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

In the affidavit, a Woodstock, N.H., police officer wrote that he had been sent to Inn 32, a motel in the town, shortly after 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 23 last year to check out a disturbance. The officer arrived around the same time as two Lincoln, N.H., police officers, and the three then encountered Johnson, who waved them over to unit 22, according to the document.

Outside the motel room, Amanda Dinger and Lineta Fanaras were sitting in a running car, and they told the officers Johnson had assaulted them, according to the affidavit. Fanaras had a bruise forming on her face, Dinger had a cut on her nose, and both women were crying, the document said.

Johnson then said that the women had stolen his cellphone and some money and explained that he had known them for a while and had come to the area previously to have sex with Dinger, according to the affidavit.

Johnson said he, Dinger, and Fanaras had been drinking at the Pemi Public House in North Woodstock and had gone back to his motel room, where “they began to fool around” and Johnson noticed Dinger going through his jeans and removing about $200 in $20 bills, the affidavit said.

Then, Johnson said, he confronted and grabbed Dinger, and Fanaras jumped onto his back and put him in a headlock while Dinger ran away with his phone and his money, according to the document.

Fanaras returned the phone, but Dinger denied having Johnson’s money, so the officer asked for consent to search the car, the affidavit said. Inside Dinger’s jacket, the officer found a small plastic bag containing a white substance, and he informed her of her legal rights, according to the document.

Dinger claimed Johnson had planted the bag of drugs and agreed to speak to police at department headquarters, the affidavit said. The officer told Fanaras she could leave, and she departed.

Dinger told police she had met Johnson a few years earlier when he had called her employer, Gannon Taxi, seeking “a good time,” according to the affidavit. Dinger then had sex with Johnson in exchange for drugs for the first time, and they continued to do so periodically, the document said.

Dinger told officers that earlier that night in Johnson’s motel room, he had demanded oral sex from her because he had allowed Fanaras to use his shower, and he had attempted to rape Dinger when she refused, according to the affidavit. Johnson pinned Dinger to the ground and hit her in the face, and Fanaras came out of the bathroom and jumped onto Johnson’s back, the affidavit said.

Dinger said Johnson punched Fanaras in the face, and Dinger was able to escape and run to her car, grabbing two cellphones on her way out, thinking the second phone belonged to Fanaras, according to the document. She then called 911.

Fanaras later corroborated Dinger’s account and told police there were drugs in a bag belonging to Johnson, according to the document. Two officers went to Johnson’s motel room, told him about the allegations, and asked to search the bag. Johnson told them to get a search warrant, the affidavit said.

Johnson then went to use the bathroom, and an officer examined his luggage and saw a black duffle bag with a torn pocket containing an unlabeled bottle of various pills, according to the affidavit.

Police seized three bags from Johnson and took them to the Woodstock police station, where an officer was able to identify some of the pills as amphetamines, the affidavit said. A drug-sniffing K9 also detected narcotics in the bag, and a judge granted the search warrant, according to the document.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.