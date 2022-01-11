Cambridgeport School evacuated after small fire breaks out

Students and staff members were evacuated from Cambridgeport School early Tuesday morning when a small fire broke out in a closet, according to a tweet from the Cambridge Fire Department. The school, located at 89 Elm St., reported the fire around 8:11 a.m.
Due to the bitter cold temperatures, MBTA and city buses were called to the scene to shelter staff and students, the tweet said. The school will remain closed for the remainder of the day. No injuries were reported inside the building.
Drivers were asked to avoid the Elm Street area between Hampshire and Broadway.
A small fire at the Cambridgeport School, 89 Elm St this morning was quickly extinguished by firefighters. Students have been relocated to @MBTA & city school buses to shelter from the extreme cold. Students not picked up here will temporarily relocate to the HS field house. pic.twitter.com/990hX4JKrw— Cambridge Fire Dept. (@CambridgeMAFire) January 11, 2022
Update on Box 2861, 89 Elm St., fire is extinguished, there is no extension, ventilation is in progress. School buses are en route to shelter students. @CambridgePolice are on scene for traffic control to allow buses to quickly access the area. https://t.co/snIhqolFVl— Cambridge Fire Dept. (@CambridgeMAFire) January 11, 2022
Please avoid the area of Elm St bet Hampshire & Broadway to allow bus access for student sheltering. @CambridgePolice are on scene for traffic control & to expedite bus movement in the area due to extreme cold weather. The fire has been quickly contained and extinguished. pic.twitter.com/1AA8dHG2hW— Cambridge Fire Dept. (@CambridgeMAFire) January 11, 2022
Update Cambridge, Mass school fire. Children have now been fully evacuated onto school buses. Classes at the Cambridgeport School on Elm St. are cancelled for the day. No injuries inside but a person was injured slipping on ice outside of the school. 📸@pictureboston pic.twitter.com/5jquy90LdQ— NBC10 Boston (@NBC10Boston) January 11, 2022
