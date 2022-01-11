Cambridgeport School evacuated after small fire breaks out

Students and staff members were evacuated from Cambridgeport School early Tuesday morning when a small fire broke out in a closet, according to a tweet from the Cambridge Fire Department. The school, located at 89 Elm St., reported the fire around 8:11 a.m.

Due to the bitter cold temperatures, MBTA and city buses were called to the scene to shelter staff and students, the tweet said. The school will remain closed for the remainder of the day. No injuries were reported inside the building.