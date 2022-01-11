Firefighters rescue construction worker who fell into 20-foot pit in Wareham

The unidentified construction worker fell into a pit 20 feet below the ground about 7:20 a.m. at 6 Tony’s Lane near the Wareham Sewerage Department, said Assistant Fire Chief John Kelley. The construction worker, Kelley said, was onsite assisting with the construction of the facility’s expansion. The worker, he added, was contracted and not a town worker.

“This technical rescue is exactly what our department trains extensively for. I am very proud of the firefighters who operated so well in bitter cold temperatures to safely remove this person,” Kelley said in a statement.

Advertisement

The Wareham Fire Department used one of its tower ladder trucks to assist with the rescue, Kelley said. He explained the crew used a rescue basket and lowered it into the hole, where firefighters helped the injured worker into the basket. The victim was hoisted up above ground with tether lines secured by safety lines, and firefighters raised an aerial device to aid the rescue, Kelley said.

Kelley said a crew of 21 firefighters assisted with the rescue. The rescue was complete around 8:11 a.m., according to the statement.

The injured worker suffered injuries mainly to the head and face as well as a leg injury, Kelley said. He was transported to the hospital.