Flying squirrel captured in Bridgewater home, police say

By Matt Yan Globe Correspondent,Updated January 11, 2022, 37 minutes ago

A flying squirrel was captured in the closet of a Bridgewater home early Tuesday morning, police said.

A person reported what they believed to be a chinchilla in their closet at 1:26 a.m., police said on Twitter. An officer was dispatched to the home on Meadow Lane and identified the animal as a flying squirrel, according to police.

Officials said that the officer captured the animal and released it outside.


