Flying squirrel captured in Bridgewater home, police say

A flying squirrel was captured in the closet of a Bridgewater home early Tuesday morning, police said.
A person reported what they believed to be a chinchilla in their closet at 1:26 a.m., police said on Twitter. An officer was dispatched to the home on Meadow Lane and identified the animal as a flying squirrel, according to police.
Officials said that the officer captured the animal and released it outside.
1/11/21 1:26AM 911 caller from Meadow Ln. reports there is an animal in their closet and believes it is a chinchilla. Officer reports he captured the animal and determined it was a flying squirrel. The animal was released outside.— Bridgewater Police (@BwtrPolice) January 11, 2022