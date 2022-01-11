It’s going to be really cold today. But it won’t break any records

Rhode Island has a high level of transmission: 3,426.9 total new cases per 100K population in the past 7 days

Fully vaccinated: 816,132 (of about 1.1 million residents)

New cases: 11,398 (since Friday)

Test-positive rate: 15.2 percent

Currently hospitalized: 410

Total deaths: 3,136

Leading off

We’re going to see frigid temperatures across New England today, so much so that Boston canceled school because of “extreme cold weather.” Public schools across Rhode Island are in session today, unless they’re in distance learning because of COVID-19.

While temperatures could fall into the single digits in Providence, it won’t be close to the coldest temperatures on record.

Providence has seen temperatures fall below zero at least 91 times since 1948, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Here’s a look at the four coldest days on record in Providence from NOAA.

Jan. 23, 1976: -13 degrees

Jan. 5, 1981: -12 degrees

Jan. 22, 1976: -10 degrees

Dec. 25, 1980: -10 degrees

Temperatures have fallen to -9 degrees on five occasions since 1948, with the most recent coming on Valentine’s Day in 2016. If anyone has any fun stories about how they stayed warm on any of those dates above, send them my way and I’ll send you a heated (not really) Rhode Map tote bag.

In all seriousness, do everything you can to stay warm today. Here’s a list of warming centers in Providence.

⚓ My latest column: Politicians stole a magistrate’s job from Bill Trezvant 16 years ago. Yesterday, Governor Dan McKee righted a wrong by swearing in Trezvant as a District Court judge. Read more.

⚓ The five new Rhode Island judges sworn in Monday add two people of color to a state judiciary that has often found diversity in short supply. Read more.

⚓ Five former high school students who say they were subjected to naked “fat tests” by former North Kingstown High School boys basketball coach Aaron Thomas filed a complaint Monday with the US Attorney’s office, saying school officials ignored his conduct for years. Read more.

⚓ Rhode Island College’s School of Nursing received a $3 million donation, the college’s largest individual gift in its 167-year history, from philanthropist Edward Avedisian. Read more.

⚓ The pandemic-related hardships Providence schools have faced during the last three school years cannot be resolved with the state takeover alone, School Board president Kinzel Thomas has told the state. Read more.

⚓ My colleague James Pindell writes that President Joe Biden is embracing the old line, “Don’t compare me to the Almighty. Compare me to the alternative.” Read more.

⚓ Federal officials this week are expected to make a long-awaited announcement that could help decide the fate of Aduhelm, Biogen’s new Alzheimer’s drug, which costs over $28,000 annually and has stirred more controversy than any medication in years. Read more.

⚓ Columnist Christopher Gasper explains why the Patriots aren’t an intimidating playoff opponent this season. Read more.

What’s on tap today

⚓ The Council on Elementary and Secondary Education is holding a remote meeting at 5:30 p.m. Here’s the agenda.

⚓ At noon, the Executive Climate Change Coordinating Council is holding a public sharing session that will focus on defining what net-zero emissions by 2050 means. The state Ethics Commission meets at 9 a.m. Here’s the agenda.

For too long, Rhode Island College has been treated like a second-class citizen in this state. Now, with a search set to begin for a new president, it’s time to give the college the respect it deserves. If you missed the column, you can read it here. And all of my columns are on our Rhode Island Commentary page.

Ed Fitzpatrick talks to Marcela Betancur from the Latino Policy Institute about the priorities of Latino community in 2022. Listen to all of our podcasts here.

