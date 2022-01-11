Man shot on street in Lowell

A man was shot early Tuesday in Lowell, police said.

Lowell Police officers responded to a report of a man wounded on Spring Avenue at 1:30 a.m., said Deputy Superintendent Mark LeBlanc, a spokesperson for the department, in a statement.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and then transferred to a Boston-area hospital for treatment, LeBlanc said. He said the attack was an isolated incident. No further information was released on the man’s condition.