Man shot on street in Lowell

A man was shot early Tuesday in Lowell, police said.
Lowell Police officers responded to a report of a man wounded on Spring Avenue at 1:30 a.m., said Deputy Superintendent Mark LeBlanc, a spokesperson for the department, in a statement.
The victim was transported to a local hospital and then transferred to a Boston-area hospital for treatment, LeBlanc said. He said the attack was an isolated incident. No further information was released on the man’s condition.
No arrests have been made, LeBlanc said.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Lowell Police at (978) 937-3200.