fb-pixel Skip to main content

Man shot on street in Lowell

By Matt Yan Globe Correspondent,Updated January 11, 2022, 36 minutes ago

A man was shot early Tuesday in Lowell, police said.

Lowell Police officers responded to a report of a man wounded on Spring Avenue at 1:30 a.m., said Deputy Superintendent Mark LeBlanc, a spokesperson for the department, in a statement.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and then transferred to a Boston-area hospital for treatment, LeBlanc said. He said the attack was an isolated incident. No further information was released on the man’s condition.

No arrests have been made, LeBlanc said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Lowell Police at (978) 937-3200.


Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video