Mass. to get 26 million rapid antigen COVID-19 tests in coming months, Baker says

He also said DPH is advising people to get a COVID-19 test if they have symptoms or if they’re a confirmed closed contact of someone who’s infected.

“We expect to receive rolling shipments from this contract beginning this week,” Baker said during a State House briefing. “We’ll provide more details on how we plan to distribute these tests ... shortly.”

Governor Charlie Baker said Tuesday that Massachusetts has received an order to get 26 million rapid antigen COVID-19 tests over the next three months.

Baker said rapid tests “in most situations” are sound alternatives to PCR tests.

“The 26 million tests are expected to arrive on a sort of regular basis over the course of the next 90 days,” he said. “So we expect we’ll see a regular supply available to us throughout January, February, and most of March.”

He said officials’ “key priorities” for test distribution will be K-12 schools and childcare facilities.

“As most people know, we put 2 million [tests] out before the holidays to cities and towns, especially those that have been hardest hit by COVID” and had high poverty rates, Baker said. “We will play this one a little bit based on how the supply arrives, as it gets distributed. But the idea that we would like to be able to make them available more broadly if we can, that’s certainly on our radar.”

State Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders also briefed reporters on the incoming tests.

“As the governor said, as we plan for these 26 million tests ... we want to ensure that we have sufficient rapid antigen tests for both schools through the school semester in June, as well as for early education care,” Sudders said.

The state’s official COVID-19 dashboard, updated weekdays by 5 p.m., was reporting Tuesday morning that the seven-day positive test rate in Massachusetts was 22.39 percent, with 2,923 patients hospitalized with the virus.

Ninety-two percent of hospital beds were occupied statewide, the dashboard said, and the virus has killed a confirmed 20,159 people in Massachusetts since the start of the once-in-a-generation pandemic.

On Monday, meanwhile, the CDC renewed its push via Twitter for parents to get their kids vaccinated against the virus.





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.