New vehicle charging stations up and running in Maynard

Maynard recently installed six electrical vehicle charging stations through the help of new state funding.
Two dual-port stations were placed in the parking lots at each of three locations: Town Hall, the public library, and the town-owned Maynard Country Club.
Funding for the project came from a $54,879 grant Maynard received through the state Department of Environmental Protection’s Electric Vehicle Incentive Program. With the new installations, three existing stations the town had maintained at the municipal parking lot at Naylor Court have been taken out of service because the technology they used is now obsolete.
User rates for the new stations are 25 cents per kilowatt/hour for the first two hours, and $1 per kilowatt/hour thereafter. Revenue generated from the new charging stations will be used to offset utility, maintenance, and repair costs associated with the electric-vehicle infrastructure, officials said. To use any of the charging stations, download the ChargePoint app.
