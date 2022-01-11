Newton awards $75,000 in arts grants to local organizations

“The pandemic has made crystal clear how much we need arts and culture; yes, to enliven our village centers and bring customers to our small businesses, but more importantly to bring us together as a community and nourish our souls,” Fuller said in a statement. “This investment will provide much needed support to organizations within our arts community as they work to recover, rebuild and re-energize our good city.”

The Revitalize Creative Newton grant program, which is funded through the city’s American Rescue Plan Act allocation, is intended to support cultural organizations as they respond to the pandemic and recover from the crisis, according to Mayor Ruthanne Fuller.

The city of Newton will distribute $75,000 in grant money to a dozen local organizations to help support arts and cultural programming in the community.

The following organizations will receive arts funding through the grant program, according to the city. The assistance will be used to address a range of needs, including stabilizing budgets, retaining staff, and covering other expenses such as rent, the city reported.

* Cappella Clausura, a theater organization, will receive $6,485 to help with costs such as hiring singers and a string orchestra and retaining its executive director.

* Jewish Arts Collaborative will use a $5,000 grant to help provide financial support to emerging artists.

* New Art Center will get $6,485 to help address unexpected costs in the visual arts organization’s budget and operating costs for a permanent co-op artists store in Newtonville.

* New Philharmonia Orchestra will also receive $6,485 to help support general operating expenses, including rent for rehearsal and concert space, and marketing materials.

* Newton Community Pride, which serves as an umbrella arts nonprofit assisting the city and the arts community, will receive $11,485 to help offset personnel costs for its executive director and bookkeeper.

* Newton Theater Company will receive $7,970 to help create a permanent home at The Woman’s Club in Newton Highlands “to continue lifting up voices of women and underrepresented communities in Newton,” the organization said in its grant application, according to the city.

* Pro Arte Chamber Orchestra will use its $5,000 grant to purchase video equipment to create online recordings of performances.

* Newton Cultural Alliance will also get $5,000 to help fund marketing and programming personnel and equipment costs.

* Suzuki School of Newton will get $12,605 to support several efforts, including the creation of a Young Person’s Multi-Cultural Arts Festival; hiring a consultant to develop a marketing strategy; and hiring a part-time receptionist.

* Waban Improvement Society will receive $5,000 for work including making plans for a new season of the Newton Piano Summit with expanded programming.

* Zamir Chorale of Boston will get $3,485 to help pay technicians, musicians, and the project director for its “A Choral Rainbow” online series.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.