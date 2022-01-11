Newton to hold 54th Annual Martin Luther King Day Celebration Jan. 17

The program includes a sermon by the Rev. Alicia Marie Johnson , assistant pastor of Myrtle Baptist Church in West Newton. and remarks from city leaders, including Mayor Ruthanne Fuller, Superintendent David Fleishman, and Kathy Lopes, the schools’ director of diversity, equity, and inclusion.

This year’s program is inspired by King’s final work, “ Where Do We Go From Here: Chaos or Community? ” which was published in 1967, the city said. The celebration, which will be held virtually, begins at 9:30 a.m.

The city of Newton will host its 54th annual Martin Luther King Day Celebration on Monday, Jan. 17, as a virtual session.

The celebration will also include musical performances by Katani Sumner, The Jubilee Singers, The Troubadours, and The Lovetones, the city said.

People need to register in advance to attend by filling out a form available through the city’s website newtonma.gov/mlk22. People can also click on the link “Newton’s 54th Annual Martin Luther King Day Celebration’' on the city’s homepage for more information.

The celebration includes a community book read, and a guided study is also available online through the city’s website. Titles included in the study are available through the Newton Free Library.

In his book, King called for racial equality for Black Americans via social and economic reforms, according to the Associated Press. In a 1967 speech, King asserted that Black Americans should ‘’assert our dignity and worth’’ and pointed out disparities in areas like housing, education, unemployment, and infant mortality, the AP reported.

‘’The job of arousing manhood within a people that have been taught for so many centuries that they are nobody is not easy,’’ King said during the speech. ‘’Psychological freedom, a firm sense of self-esteem, is the most powerful weapon against the long night of physical slavery.’’

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.