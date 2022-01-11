Prosecutors plan to file more charges against wife of father of missing N.H. child

Kayla Montgomery, 31, was charged last week with a sole felony count of welfare fraud for allegedly collecting more than $1,500 in food stamp benefits meant for Harmony after the child had gone missing.

The new charges to be filed against Adam Montgomery’s wife, Kayla Montgomery, were disclosed in a pleading filed Monday in Hillsborough, N.H. Superior Court, Northern District by state Assistant Attorney General Jesse O’Neill.

New Hampshire prosecutors are filing eight additional misdemeanor counts alleging public assistance fraud against the estranged wife of Adam Montgomery, who’s charged with assaulting his missing daughter Harmony Montgomery, a 7-year-old who disappeared in the fall of 2019, legal filings show.

On Tuesday, O’Neill wrote that prosecutors were alerted Friday by state human services officials to “additional documentation that potentially raised concern for the offense level of the welfare fraud charge.”

But that doesn’t mean Kayla Montgomery’s in the clear.

O’Neill wrote in Monday’s filing that “a preliminary review made it appear as if the class A felony welfare fraud charge would have to be downgraded to a class B felony.”

Now, O’Neill continued, prosecutors anticipate “filing charges for a class A felony theft by deception, and an additional eight misdemeanor charges” on Tuesday. O’Neill wrote that once “bail has been set on these new charges, the State expects” to drop the initial welfare fraud filed against Kayla Montgomery.

The eight new misdemeanor counts she’s being charged with allege she made an “intentionally false statement or misrepresentation” to obtain public assistance to which she wasn’t entitled, records show.

O’Neill had filed his pleading in response to a filing from Kayla Montgomery’s lawyer, who had asked that his jailed client’s $5,000 bail be reconsidered.

The prosecutor argued against that request, writing that Kayla Montgomery “will remain charged with a class A felony (albeit under a different statute), as well as an additional eight new criminal charges.”

Court records allege that Adam Montgomery, charged with committing felony second-degree assault against Harmony, refused to tell Manchester, N.H., police where the child was during a New Year’s Eve interview and also acknowledged to relatives he’d physically attacked her in the past.

The Massachusetts juvenile court awarded custody of Harmony to Montgomery in February 2019.

Kayla Montgomery is not Harmony Montgomery’s biological mother. She and Adam Montgomery have three other children in common.

On Monday, Manchester police concluded their search of a home located at 77 Gilford St. where Harmony once lived. The residence was searched over the weekend as well as on Jan. 2, according to a statement released by the New Hampshire attorney general’s office.

Adam Montgomery told police on Dec. 31 that the last time he saw Harmony was Thanksgiving 2019 and at that time, he was with her mother, Crystal Renee Sorey, then living in Lowell. Told that Sorey insisted Harmony was with him during 2019, Adam Montgomery refused to answer police.

Police quoted Montgomery as telling them, “Not talking to you,” and “I have nothing to say,” as well as, “If I’m not under arrest, I’m leaving.”

At a candlelight vigil Saturday evening, Sorey told the Globe that Harmony had been failed by officials in both Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

“I’m not going to lie, I’m hostile at this point,” she said, as a dozen or so friends and relatives hung posters and lit candles in honor of Harmony. “I have a lot of hostility to a lot of people that failed my daughter. And I’m included, I’m always going to own the fact that I played my part on this. But I never gave up on her.”

In a police affidavit, officers wrote that Adam Montgomery’s relatives notified the New Hampshire Division for Children, Youth, and Families in late 2019 that Adam Montgomery had admitted hitting the child in the face with such force that it left her with a black eye. The relative, according to police, quoted Montgomery as saying, " ‘I bashed her around this house,’ " according to police.

Authorities now allege Montgomery physically abused the child between July 1 and July 22, 2019. They also allege he has actively endangered the welfare of his daughter since November 2019, continuing into this week, court records stated.

According to Massachusetts court records and relatives, Sorey was pregnant with the child in January 2014 when Montgomery shot a man in the head during a drug deal in Haverhill.

In Massachusetts, Adam Montgomery pleaded guilty in connection with the 2014 Haverhill shooting and was given an 18-month suspended sentence to be served concurrently with an unrelated criminal case, records show.

According to New Hampshire court records, Adam Montgomery’s turbulent history dates back to his teenage years when he was prosecuted as a juvenile — and continues into last year when he was charged with stalking his estranged wife and three children at a New Hampshire home.

Adam Montgomery’s interaction with the New Hampshire courts began at the age of 12 when a petition seeking to have him treated as a juvenile delinquent was filed, court records show. He drew juvenile court attention when he was 14 years old and again when he was 16 years old, records show. The first criminal charge against him in adult court was filed when he was 17 years old, records show.

Last year, he was prosecuted in Manchester court for stalking his estranged wife and her three children and resisting arrest, among other charges, and was given a one-year sentence that was suspended for two years. He was ordered to undergo mental health counseling, records show.

He’s currently described as homeless in court records.

A $94,000 reward has been offered for information leading to Harmony’s whereabouts, and anyone with information should call a 24-hour tip line at 603-203-6060.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.