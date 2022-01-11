R.I. Ethics Commission rejects complaint over McKee former chief of staff

McKee asked Attorney General Peter F. Neronha to conduct an independent investigation one day after the state Republican Party called for a probe. Silva has said he transferred a purchase-and-sale agreement for the property at 45 Canning St. to his son in 2020.

Silva stepped down in August amid scrutiny of whether the former Cumberland police chief attempted to influence the state Department of Environmental Management over a permit to develop a piece of land that is 93 percent wetlands. Neighbors opposed development, fearing it would worsen local flooding problems.

PROVIDENCE — The state Ethics Commission on Tuesday rejected a complaint claiming Governor Daniel J. McKee’s former chief of staff, Anthony J. Silva, violated disclosure requirements for a controversial piece of property in Cumberland.

The state GOP filed an ethics complaint against Silva, claiming he violated the ethics code by failing to disclose his interest in that property as required between 2017 and 2020.

But the commission voted 7-0 to find there does not exist probable cause to believe Silva violated the financial disclosure requirements.

“The commission found that it was not at all clear that the relevant law requires that type of disclosure,” Ethics Commission executive director Jason Gramitt said. “The financial statement and accompanying instructions don’t identify a buyer’s interest in a purchase and sale agreement as the type of information that must be disclosed. Given those ambiguities, the commission can’t say that any person’s omission of an interest in a purchase and sale agreement was intentional.”

State Republican Party Chairwoman Sue Cienki said, “I am surprised. I think we clearly laid out our case before the Ethics Commission. I am surprised they felt it was ambiguous.”

In its complaint, the GOP said Silva had a financial interest in 45 Canning St. from 2017 to at least April 2020.

“Specifically, Silva indicated he had entered into an agreement to purchase 45 Canning Street from Joan Mooney if approval was given to build on the property,” the complaint said. “The development on 45 Canning Street has been controversial in Cumberland for a number of years because it is wetlands.”

The complaint noted that the ethics code requires public officials to list “all real property in which a financial interest was held” that is not used as their main residence.

“Although Silva has disclosed an interest in other properties, Silva never disclosed that he had a financial interest in 45 Canning Street in his disclosure reports for 2017 through 2020,” the complaint said. “Therefore, Silva violated (the ethics code) at least four times from 2017 through 2020.”

McKee’s office had no immediate comment.

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.