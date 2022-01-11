Righting a wrong for this new Rhode Island judge

Trezvant had every reason to smile, smirk, and stick his tongue out at a whole bunch of mostly white politicians who attempted to ruin – or at least, delay – his path to the judiciary 16 years ago, and no one would have blamed him if he aired out a few grievances now that he’s finally on the bench.

The worst part of Governor Dan McKee’s mask mandate was not getting to see the grin on Bill Trezvant’s face Monday afternoon when he was sworn in as an associate judge of the Rhode Island District Court.

He was gracious as he recounted his path from being a kid in the talent development program at the University of Rhode Island, to enrollment in law school, and then on to working as a prosecutor in the attorney general’s office, and later an attorney at Pannone Lopes Devereaux & O’Gara.

“It’s been a long journey,” Trezvant said, choking up before he caught himself. He thanked the late Leo F. DiMaio Jr., whose mission in life while running the talent development program at URI was to offer students of color, like Trezvant, like Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza, and so many others, opportunities to succeed.

That journey never should have taken this long.

Trezvant was a 37-year-old special assistant attorney general in 2006 when then-Rhode Island District Court Chief Judge Albert E. DeRobbio selected him to become a magistrate in the traffic tribunal, a sort of entry-level judgeship that usually goes to the politically connected.

Evidently, Trezvant had the wrong friends. His appointment had already been announced publicly, his name had already been in the newspaper, and he had already called his dad to say that he was about to reach his dream of becoming a judge. Then state lawmakers pulled the rug out from under him.

It was 16 years ago, so many of the key players in the saga have parlayed their elected offices into lucrative lobbying gigs, and DeRobbio is dead. Joe Montalbano, the Senate president at the time, has a judgeship of his own. But the General Assembly, upset that DeRobbio didn’t appoint someone with better political ties, defunded two magistrate jobs, including Trezvant’s, in the name of “fiscal responsibility.”

“It was crushing,” Trezvant told me on Monday. “I got caught in a political storm that had nothing to do with me.”

Friends reminded Trezvant that he was still a young man, that there would be more opportunities. But judgeships aren’t like at-bats in baseball. Not that many people get second or third cracks at those kinds of jobs. The politicians change, and they always have their own friends who they want to help. And if you’re not in, you’re not in.

Trezvant, a former Eagle Scout, refused to give up. He became a lawyer because he wanted to help others, and that’s what he kept doing. He’s still the president of the Thurgood Marshall Law Society, a group that brings together judges and attorneys to mentor law students of color. And he built a successful career in private practice.

“I just kept trying to continue to do the right thing, to help the community,” Trezvant said.

When he applied for the District Court judgeship, the state’s Judicial Nominating Commission was flooded with recommendations. Bob Mann, the legendary public defender, wrote that Trezvant is “not only a good speaker, but also a good listener.” Pastor Lauri E. Smalls called him a “community advocate.” And District Court Judge Christopher K. Smith said he was a “very practical and humble prosecutor” who is “always willing to learn.”

Governor McKee called Trezvant shortly before Thanksgiving to let him know that he was ready to right a wrong from 16 years ago, and Trezvant’s nomination sailed through the Senate with no opposition. He’ll earn $165,158 a year for the lifetime appointment.

None of the five judges that McKee welcomed on Monday got to experience the usual pomp and circumstance that comes with being sworn in to the judiciary. Each judge was allowed to bring up to 15 friends and family members to the State House for a small ceremony, with only one group allowed in the state room at a time.

Jim Vincent, the president of the NAACP Providence Branch, was among the individuals that Trezvant invited to the ceremony. Trezvant will be one of eight (out of 63) judges of color in Rhode Island, and Vincent said he’ll be an important voice.

“He’s somebody that has more of a lived experience of the people in front of him and somebody that might have, perhaps, more empathy in terms of understanding a person’s situation,” Vincent said.

Trezvant, who was wearing a loaner black robe because the robe he ordered fell victim to the supply chain crisis, asked McKee to sign two certificates making the judgeship official so that he could gift one to his father.

No one can take opportunity away from him now.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.