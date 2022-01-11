Rookie Boston police officer makes gun arrest in Dorchester on first shift

Police stopped Rivera-Sosa’s vehicle around 11:11 a.m. Monday when he allegedly ran a stop sign in the area of 5 Kerwin St., the statement said.

Boston police confirmed the arrest of Melvin Rivera-Sosa in a statement; his arrest came about 12 hours after police apprehended a 16-year-old boy in Dorchester on gun charges, officials said.

A rookie Boston police officer working his first shift after academy graduation dove straight into the breach Monday morning with his training partner, making an arrest of a 22-year-old man in Dorchester who allegedly had a Glock firearm and dozens of ammunition rounds in his car, authorities said.

The rookie and his trainer discovered Rivera-Sosa had an active warrant for carrying a loaded firearm and assault with a dangerous weapon, so they called more units to the scene and asked him to exit the car, according to the statement.

Rivera-Sosa was taken into custody without incident, officials said, and police searched his vehicle before it was towed away. Officers recovered “a loaded firearm, ammunition, various marijuana packages, and drug paraphernalia indicative of street-level distribution,” the statement said.

Police identified the gun as a Glock 34 and said it was “loaded with fifteen (15) 9mm rounds of ammunition in the magazine. Officers additionally located a large capacity extended magazine, loaded with thirty (30) rounds of 9mm ammunition and twenty-six (26) loose rounds of ammunition.”

Rivera-Sosa, police said, now faces charges of unlawful possession of a large capacity firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition without an FID card, unlawful possession of a loaded firearm, unlawful possession of a large capacity feeding device, and possession of a Class D substance with intent to distribute.

The night before his arrest, a teen was apprehended on firearm charges around 11:08 p.m. Sunday, according to a separate statement from BPD.

That statement said the 16-year-old was arrested in the area of 362 Blue Hill Ave. in Dorchester.

Officers, the release said, had been told “a vehicle was reported stolen, and a possible firearm was observed in the vehicle.”

Police canvassed the area and spotted the vehicle in the area of Blue Hill Avenue and Savin Street, and the occupants fled on foot, the statement said, adding that police located the juvenile suspect, as well as a discarded gun.

“Officers placed the male into custody without further incident,” the statement said.

The youth, who wasn’t named due to his age, faces juvenile counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, unlawful possession of a loaded firearm, commission of a felony while armed, larceny of a motor vehicle, and buying, receiving or concealing stolen goods.

Police described the gun he allegedly possessed as a “a Taurus PT 145 Pro, loaded with seven (7) .45 caliber rounds of ammunition in the magazine.”

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.