Sub-zero temperatures on Mount Washington froze a bowl of spaghetti

On Mount Washington, meteorologists reported bone chilling temperatures. They even froze a bowl of spaghetti.

Forecasters reported wind gusts as high as 65 mph this morning and a temperature of negative 30 degrees Fahrenheit. As of 8:36 a.m., the temperature was reported at negative 21.9 degrees Fahrenheit and a wind chill of negative 64 degrees Fahrenheit, according to Mount Washington Observatory’s conditions report.

Officials said a wind chill warning will stay in place on the mountain until 8 a.m. Wednesday.