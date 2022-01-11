fb-pixel Skip to main content

Sub-zero temperatures on Mount Washington froze a bowl of spaghetti

The wind chill was reported at negative 64 degrees at one point.

By Matt Yan Globe Correspondent,Updated January 11, 2022, 35 minutes ago

On Mount Washington, meteorologists reported bone chilling temperatures. They even froze a bowl of spaghetti.

Forecasters reported wind gusts as high as 65 mph this morning and a temperature of negative 30 degrees Fahrenheit. As of 8:36 a.m., the temperature was reported at negative 21.9 degrees Fahrenheit and a wind chill of negative 64 degrees Fahrenheit, according to Mount Washington Observatory’s conditions report.

Officials said a wind chill warning will stay in place on the mountain until 8 a.m. Wednesday.



