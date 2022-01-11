Sub-zero temperatures on Mount Washington froze a bowl of spaghetti

On Mount Washington, meteorologists reported bone chilling temperatures. They even froze a bowl of spaghetti.
Forecasters reported wind gusts as high as 65 mph this morning and a temperature of negative 30 degrees Fahrenheit. As of 8:36 a.m., the temperature was reported at negative 21.9 degrees Fahrenheit and a wind chill of negative 64 degrees Fahrenheit, according to Mount Washington Observatory’s conditions report.
Officials said a wind chill warning will stay in place on the mountain until 8 a.m. Wednesday.
One of our Observers found an area out of the 65+ mph winds this morning and was going to have some leftover spaghetti for breakfast at #sunrise but the -30F (-34C) temperatures prevented them from even taking a bite.— Mount Washington Observatory (MWO) (@MWObs) January 11, 2022
