Two men arrested in Roxbury following series of catalytic converter thefts

At 2:24 a.m. the officers arrested Andy Casiano, 33, of Brooklyn, N.Y., and Jorge Serna-Fernandez, 51, of Queens, N.Y., on charges of breaking and entering, police wrote.

The officers were on directed patrol in the area of 124 Norfolk Ave. following multiple reports of catalytic converter thefts totaling over $50,000 in property damage and losses, according to a posting on bpdnews.com .

In response to an increase in catalytic converter thefts, Boston police officers on patrol in Roxbury arrested two New York men early Tuesday morning.

The officers were on patrol when they noticed a previously intact fence had been cut. As they approached the fence, they saw two individuals, later identified as Casiano and Serna- Fernandez, running through the lot, police wrote.

Officers also found a discarded backpack containing “a collapsible baton and multiple burglarious tools, including multiple reciprocating saws, multiple replacement batteries, bolt cutters, and spare saw blades,” the posting said.

Casiano and Serna-Fernandez were expected to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court. Casiano faces charges of with breaking and entering in the nighttime, trespassing, defacing/damaging property, and possession of burglarious tools. Serna-Fernandez was charged with breaking and entering in the nighttime, trespassing, and defacing/damaging property, police said.

Catalytic converters are part of a vehicle’s exhaust system are often targeted by thieves because they contain valuable precious metals.

The Associated Press says catalytic converter thefts have become more common as prices for the precious metals they contain have gone up. The number of thefts reported in claims to insurance companies has skyrocketed nationwide, jumping from 3,389 in 2019 to 14,433 in 2020, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau.

The trend has been seen in communities across Massachusetts, including Boston and Cambridge.













Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.