Two men sentenced in burglary spree that spanned Mass. and N.H.

Rojas, who pleaded guilty in October, was sentenced to five to seven years in prison, while Lopez pleaded out in December and got hit with a three to four-year sentence, according to authorities and legal filings.

In a statement, Ryan’s office said defendants Gabriel Estuardo Rojas, 28, of Methuen, and Manuel Jose Lopez, 24 of Lawrence, were sentenced after pleading guilty in Middlesex Superior Court to several charges related to the crime spree.

Two men have received prison time for their respective roles in a string of burglaries in Massachusetts and New Hampshire between November 2019 and January 2020, Middlesex, Mass. District Attorney Marian T. Ryan’s office said Tuesday.

The sprawling, multi-agency probe dates back to Dec. 12, 2019, when Pelham, N.H., police responded to a daytime burglary in progress at a local home. The suspects, the statement said, fled into a wooded area close to the Massachusetts line before police arrived.

Detectives shared information on the case with multiple agencies experiencing similar burglaries in New Hampshire and Massachusetts, prosecutors said.

Authorities ultimately identified surveillance video footage and records linking Rojas and Lopez to several burglaries and got warrants to search their residences.

Investigators, the statement said, recovered clothing, tools, a rented SUV believed to be used in the thefts, the defendants’ cell phones, and numerous articles of stolen property from Rojas’s apartment.

A search of the cellphones turned up messages between the defendants and others “allegedly related to a wide-ranging burglary conspiracy,” the statement said. Location data, the statement continued, placed one or both of the defendants’ cell phones near the break-ins when they occurred.

As the probe progressed, prosecutors said, Nashua police arrested Rojas for allegedly possessing a stolen motorcycle on May 21, 2020. Following the arrest, the statement said, investigators identified a storage unit that Rojas rented in Tyngsborough.

They searched that unit on July 16, 2020 pursuant to a warrant, per the statement.

The search turned up property in the defendants’ names, as well as three motorcycles that had been stolen in May and June of 2020 and about $5,000 worth of stolen tools, among other suspected pilfered items.

Rojas, the statement said, ultimately pleaded guilty to four counts of unarmed burglary, three counts of breaking and entering a building in the daytime, breaking and entering a motor vehicle in the nighttime with intent to commit a felony, two counts of receiving stolen goods over $1200, receiving stolen property, possession of burglarious instruments, and conspiracy.

Lopez, meanwhile, pleaded guilty to three counts of unarmed burglary, breaking and entering a building in the daytime, two counts of receiving stolen goods over $1200, receiving stolen property, possession of burglarious instruments, and conspiracy.





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.