Vision Lynn’s steering committee reflects city’s diversity

Lynn is forming a diverse group to help involve the community in the creation of Vision Lynn, the city’s first comprehensive plan.

The 34-member Vision Lynn Steering Committee will include recently appointed community members, Planning Board chairman Bob Stilian, and representatives of city staff, among them School Superintendent Patrick Tutwiler, Director of Elder Services Christopher Gomez-Farewell, and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Coordinator Faustina Cuevas. It will also include two yet-to-be appointed city councilors.

The committee members so far collectively speak 11 languages and a majority identify as people of color. They include people who are foreign-born, lifelong Lynners, members of the LGBTQ community, parents, elders, youths, and residents of each ward.