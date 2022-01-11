Where to donate to help victims of Bronx apartment fire

On Sunday, a fire in a New York City apartment building killed 17 people, including 9 children, and injured 63 others. The fire was caused by a malfunctioning electric space heater inside a third-floor apartment. Residents of the building are without homes and in desperate need of assistance.
A number of organizations are collecting donations for impacted families.
- New York City Mayor Eric Adams and the Mayor’s Fund to Advance New York City launched the Bronx Fire Relief Fund to provide relief to the impacted families.
- Many victims of the Bronx fire are immigrants from The Gambia. Salim Drammeh, a member of the Gambian Youth Organization, set up a GoFundMe page to raise donations for those affected by the fire. To donate, go to GoFundMe.com.
- The Salvation Army New York Division is working with nonprofit organizations and government agencies to identify the needs of families affected by the fire. Donations can be made by texting “bronxfire” to 41444 to receive a link, or at Salvation Army Bronx Relief Fund.
- BStrong, a charity founded by Bethenny Frankel that provides emergency assistance to people in crisis, started the BStrong Twin Parks Bronx Residents Fund. To donate, visit bethenny.com.
- Salanter Akiba Riverdale (SAR) Academy, a Bronx school, is accepting donations through Venmo. Donate to the SAR-Bronx Fire Fund through Venmo @sar2022 with the message “Bronx Fire Fund.”
Compiled from news reports.
Rose Pecci can be reached at rose.pecci@globe.com.