Wild African cat rescued in Lincoln last week will have leg amputated, officials say

The cat was spotted in a neighborhood in Lincoln last week, and MSPCA-Angell retrieved the cat that was identified as a serval, a species that’s native to sub-Saharan African, according to Rob Halpin, a spokesperson for MSPCA-Angell.

A wild African cat that was rescued in Lincoln on Jan. 5 will have its right leg amputated before finding a new home in Minnesota, according to a statement from MSPCA-Angell.

After he recovers from surgery, Bruno will move to a new home in Minnesota.

The cat did not have a microchip or ID tag so an owner could not be identified, he said. There is currently no active investigation, Halpin added.

Halpin said the cat, who was later named Bruno by MSPCA-Angell, was rushed to the organization’s Jamaica Plain headquarters. Veterinarians identified a severe injury to Bruno’s right hind leg, Halpin said, but the organization does not know how the cat was injured.

Bruno is expected to undergo surgery at MSPCA-Angell’s Boston clinic to amputate his hind leg as soon as Wednesday and will also be neutered, Halpin said. He explained that servals can still do well with only three legs.

Upon his recovery, Bruno will be transported to The Wildcat Sanctuary in Sandstone, Minn., who already has 15 servals in its care, Halpin said.

Kara Holmquist, director of advocacy for MSPCA-Angell, said in a statement that The Wildcat Sanctuary’s values closely align with those of MSPCA-Angell.

“Not only will Bruno life out his live at a sanctuary that offers him a natural and safe habitat with heated, indoor buildings, but is going to a place that shares the MSPCA’s values: that wild animals do not exist for our entertainment,” Holmquist said.