Faulty safety doors at Bronx high-rise were repeatedly flagged before deadly fire, officials say

"As they left, they opened the door, and the door stayed open," Nigro said at a news conference. "The stairwell was very dangerous as the door was left open and some of the floors - certainly on 15 - the door was open from the stairs to the hall and the 15th floor became quite untenable."

New York City Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro said the blaze on Sunday, which authorities are "certain" was started by a portable heater, was exacerbated by a door that was left open and did not close by itself. The city's housing code requires self-closing doors to slow the spread of fire and smoke from one unit to the rest of an apartment building.

As investigators continue to examine the Bronx fire that killed 17 people, including eight children, New York City officials say the high-rise’s safety doors were repeatedly flagged by inspectors for failing to close properly in recent years.

The Twin Parks North West complex, the site of the fire, was issued at least two violation notices for faulty self-closing doors from the New York City Department of Housing Preservation and Development in 2017 and 2019, the department told The Washington Post. There were at least six violations for safety doors that failed to close between 2013 and 2019, according to the New York Post. In an e-mail, an unidentified spokesperson for the department said the door violations at the building were corrected by August 2020, adding that no self-closing door infractions had since been issued to the high-rise.

Advertisement

More than 22,000 self-closing door violation notices were issued throughout the city in the 2021 fiscal year, according to the department, and more than 18,000 of the violations were corrected.

“Our hearts go out to all the families affected by the worst kind of loss,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “We urge residents to report malfunctioning doors to property owners or call 311 if issues are not corrected and HPD will respond.”

Advertisement

Kelly Magee, a spokeswoman for the building’s owner, Bronx Park Phase III Preservation LLC, did not immediately respond to a request for comment early Tuesday. Magee told the Associated Press that in July 2021, maintenance staff had fixed the lock on the front door of the apartment in which the fire started. During that repair, the staff checked to make sure the apartment’s self-closing door was working, Magee said, and no additional issues were reported with the door.

"We are devastated by the unimaginable loss of life caused by this profound tragedy," the company said in a statement to the media.

More than 60 people were injured as smoke billowed through the 19-story, 120-unit building Sunday - the city's deadliest fire in more than three decades. Dozens of residents were displaced and remain in need of emergency housing after fleeing the flames, and many were mourning family members and friends who did not survive.

Nigro pleaded for apartment residents in the city to be aware of whether their self-closing doors are working.

“If you’re in a building, an apartment building that has self-closing doors, make sure it works, and if it doesn’t, please point that out,” he said.