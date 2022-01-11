Jan. 6 panel seeks to debunk unfounded theory about FBI role in attack

The committee said its investigators spoke in November with the man, Ray Epps, who was seen on video urging people to march into the Capitol. Some Republican members of Congress and other supporters of former President Donald Trump have promoted a theory that Epps was working for the FBI and encouraging the attack at its direction.

WASHINGTON — The House committee examining the Jan. 6 attack disclosed Tuesday that it had interviewed the man at the center of a right-wing conspiracy theory about who provoked the violence, noting that he had denied reports he urged protesters into the Capitol at the behest of federal law enforcement agencies.

Advertisement

As evidence, they have cited the fact that Epps was at one point listed on the bureau’s wanted list but was then removed from it without being arrested or charged with any wrongdoing.

In a statement, the House committee said Epps told the panel he is not an FBI informant and was not working at the direction of law enforcement agencies when he encouraged protesters to enter the building.

“The Select Committee is aware of unsupported claims that Ray Epps was an FBI informant based on the fact that he was on the FBI wanted list and then was removed from that list without being charged,” Tim Mulvey, a spokesperson for the House committee, said in the statement. “The Select Committee has interviewed Mr. Epps. Mr. Epps informed us that he was not employed by, working with or acting at the direction of any law enforcement agency on Jan. 5 or 6 or at any other time, and that he has never been an informant for the FBI or any other law enforcement agency.”

The Arizona Republic identified Epps last January as the man seen in viral internet videos urging Trump supporters to enter the Capitol. In one, he said: “I don’t even like to say it because I’ll be arrested. I’ll say it. We need to go into the Capitol.”

Advertisement

While it remains unclear why Epps was encouraging people to go into the building, a person cannot be charged with incitement unless his statements present an imminent threat of unlawful action. The widely circulated videos of Epps talking to the crowd were taken on the evening of Jan. 5, hours before any violence occurred.

Other videos of Epps, from Jan. 6, show him moving past the barricades outside the Capitol, but there is no evidence that he went into the building or committed any crimes that day other than entering a restricted part of the Capitol grounds — an offense that has largely gone unpunished. One video in fact depicts Epps seeking to calm tensions between police and protesters.

Epps was also captured speaking outside the Capitol with a Pennsylvania man, Ryan Samsel, just moments before Samsel pushed through a barricade in one of the first acts of violence that day.

It is unclear what Epps may have said to Samsel, who was ultimately charged with assaulting police officers. Lawyers for Samsel and others charged with storming the barricade with him have asked the government for information about Epps; another defendant has asked a federal judge for permission to subpoena testimony from Epps.

During a hearing Tuesday of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Jill Sanborn, the executive assistant director of the FBI’s National Security Branch, said she was aware of Epps, but declined to give any details about who he was or what he may have been doing at the Capitol. News reports indicate that Epps is a former leader of the Arizona chapter of the Oath Keepers militia and, according to public records, he is the owner of the Knotty Barn, an event space in Queen Creek, Arizona.

Advertisement

Epps did not immediately respond to attempts to reach him at the Knotty Barn.

In recent weeks, some on the right have questioned why Epps has not been arrested, and suggested without evidence that he must have been working at the direction of federal law enforcement. Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky; Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida; Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and, on Tuesday, Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas have all pushed various forms of those claims.

Gaetz suggested last week that the attack on the Capitol should be called a “fed-surrection,” instead of an “insurrection.” Trump, in a statement, encouraged the spread of the conspiracy theory.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., a member of the committee investigating the attack, mocked the claims on Twitter on Tuesday.

“One more @tedcruz conspiracy down,” he wrote. “Ray Epps has cooperated and is nothing but a Jan 6 protest attendee, in his own words. Sorry crazies, it ain’t true.”

The one known FBI informant who was in the crowd Jan. 6 was a member of far-right nationalist group the Proud Boys. But the informant was in the rear of the mob, not up front, and records about him show that he traveled to Washington at his own volition, not at the request of the FBI.

Advertisement

Epps is one of more than 340 witnesses who have met with the committee as it investigates the chaos that left more than 150 police officers injured and several people dead. On Tuesday, the panel issued three more subpoenas for records and testimony from three witnesses involved in the planning and preparations for the Jan. 6 rally that preceded the violence.

Two of the men subpoenaed — Andy Surabian and Arthur Schwartz — were advisers to Donald Trump Jr. and communicated with the president’s son and his girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, among others in the “Stop the Steal” movement, regarding the rally at the Ellipse before the violence broke out.

Daniel Bean, a lawyer for Surabian, said he was “bewildered” by the subpoena, adding that Surabian “had nothing at all to do with the events that took place at the Capitol that day, zero involvement in organizing the rally that preceded it and was off the payroll of the Trump campaign as of Nov. 15, 2020.”

He said the subpoena was “nothing more than harassment of the committee’s political opponents.”

The committee also issued a subpoena to Ross Worthington, a former White House official who helped draft the former president's speech that day in which Trump falsely claimed he had won the election and encouraged his supporters to march to the Capitol and "fight like hell."

Advertisement

Schwartz and Worthington could not be reached for comment.