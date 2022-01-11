A tale of two presidents and their two political bases

Notably, Trump’s base wasn’t demanding action on the wall. They didn’t have a countdown clock for passage of funding to make it happen. They never booed him when he brought it up during political rallies. Indeed, whenever he mentioned the border, it was still an applause line — not a moment that highlighted a lack of action.

His biggest unkept campaign promise, then, was his failure to build that wall even when he had Republican majorities in Congress.

The biggest campaign promise Donald Trump ever gave to his supporters before becoming president was to build a “big, beautiful wall” on the nation’s southern border with Mexico.

Advertisement

His control over his base only grew throughout his presidency and post-presidency, even has some supporters ended up in jail and saw their lives torn apart for following him to Washington on Jan. 6th.

President Biden, it seems, has the opposite issue.

He campaigned for president saying he was running to restore the soul of a nation. He seemed to understand throughout a rough stretch early in his primary campaign that his political base was Black voters, who saved his campaign in the South Carolina primary. He put the first Black woman on a major party presidential ticket as his running mate. He also vowed that his first Supreme Court pick, should he get one, would be Black.

But what really animated Black leaders was the cause of voting rights. Very early in the Biden presidency, the US House passed the John Lewis Voting Rights bill and voting rights leaders made a big push for it to pass the Senate, where it has stalled.

Now, nearly a year later, these leaders are growing very frustrated with the Democratic Party and Biden. As Biden pivots his attention to the issues of democracy and voting rights, he traveled Tuesday to the Georgia Congressional district once represented by the late John Lewis to encourage the Senate to act.

Advertisement

Some of these voting rights and civil rights groups were not in attendance in protest.

“We don’t need another speech. What we need is a plan,” Cliff Albright, a co-founder of the Black Voters Matter Fund, said to reporters on Monday after leaders issued a letter to the White House outlining their objections to the speech. Stacey Abrams, a Georgia candidate for governor and one of the most high-profile voices on the issue, also announced that she wouldn’t be attending Biden’s speech for the same reason.

It is not that these leaders doubt that Biden agrees with them. They just say that they want action in Washington and not speeches around the country.

Of course, at the moment this is not up to Biden. The bill (and a related bill) is stalled in the Senate because it doesn’t have 60 votes necessary to break a filibuster nor does it have even 50 votes to kill the idea that a filibuster should apply to voting rights bills.

And it will continue to go nowhere as long as Democratic senators like Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinemaobject to amending filibuster rules. Then again, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer also hasn’t put it up for a vote to see where things actually stand.

The interesting thing here is that while Biden was never the choice of white progressive liberals in the primary contest, he might start paying a price among his base in the midterm elections and even for his reelection if there isn’t tangible action to pass legislation on voting rights.

Advertisement

Trump’s base stuck with him, even after all they got in four years legislatively was a single tax cut.

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jamespindell.