To save ‘America’s soul,’ Biden must fight harder for voting rights

Yet in the 13 minutes that he spoke about civil rights as “a moral issue” that is as “old as the Scriptures and is as clear as the American Constitution,” Kennedy centered the unjust treatment of Black people as anathema to the nation’s identity as democratic torchbearer.

“One hundred years of delay have passed since President Lincoln freed the slaves, yet their heirs, their grandsons, are not fully free,” Kennedy said. “They are not yet freed from the bonds of injustice. They are not yet freed from social and economic oppression. And this nation, for all its hopes and all its boasts, will not be fully free until all its citizens are free.”

Democracy is in an even more dire place now.

In the year since the US Capitol insurrection and the ongoing coup it unleashed with Republican-led assaults on voting rights, I’ve thought a lot about that speech. Kennedy’s words are weighted with the nation’s discontents, unkept promises, and the shadow of state-sanctioned brutalities meant to bar Black people from exercising their constitutional rights.

“The heart of the question is whether all Americans are to be afforded equal rights and equal opportunities,” Kennedy said. The true heart of the question then — and now, for President Biden — is whether America will protect democracy or white supremacy.

During his voting rights speech Tuesday in Atlanta, Biden asked, “Will we choose democracy over autocracy, light over shadow, justice over injustice? I know where I stand. I will not yield. I will not flinch. I will defend your right to vote and our democracy against all enemies foreign and, yes, domestic. The question is, where will the institution of the United States Senate stand?”

Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer has set a Monday deadline — Martin Luther King Jr. Day — for a voting rights legislation vote or filibuster changes to allow passage with a simple majority. Biden has endorsed “getting rid of the filibuster” which he called “weaponized and abused,” to pass a voting rights bill, even though he has yet to get all Senate Democrats onboard. At best, it’s probably more of a symbolic vote, a way to get each senator’s support or obstruction on the record, than legislatively feasible.

Nearing the end of his first year as president, Biden has flinched, yielded, and speechified on voting rights as both the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act and the Freedom to Vote Act languish in the Senate. Meanwhile, at least 19 mostly Republican-led legislatures passed 34 laws last year codifying voter suppression and election subversion. In his Jan. 6 address last week, Biden reiterated his favorite talking point: “We are in a battle for the soul of America — a battle that by the grace of God and the goodness and greatness of this nation, we will win.” In Atlanta, he said, “The battle for the soul of America is not over.”

As incomplete as it is, democracy is the soul of America. Without guaranteed voting rights and fair elections, this nation will lose that soul. This battle won’t be won by the grace of God or the “goodness and greatness of this nation.” What’s needed is steadfast presidential leadership that has been lacking on this crucial issue for nearly a year.

Like Kennedy, Biden has angered his base, especially Black voters. He has left activists largely alone in the arduous work of uplifting a democracy that was never intended for them.

It took two years for Kennedy’s political reticence on civil rights to give way to recognition that racial injustice is incongruent with democratic ideals. After Kennedy’s assassination, President Lyndon B. Johnson pushed through the 1964 Civil Rights Act and, a year later, the Voting Rights Act of 1965, the signature achievements of his White House tenure.

“In a time of domestic crisis, men of good will and generosity should be able to unite regardless of party or politics,” Kennedy said. Biden now seems to realize that can’t happen with the nation deep in the belly of a domestic crisis driven by the GOP’s cult of political extremism.

While Biden is giving speeches, Republicans are concocting ways to keep suppressing the vote and subverting elections. At best, Tuesday’s was the fiery speech he should have given months ago for greater impact. Now, with the midterm elections too close for comfort, the door is closing fast on whether Biden will be the president who saved voting rights or the man who failed to stop democracy’s demise on his watch.

Renée Graham can be reached at renee.graham@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @reneeygraham.