After two-week break, North Quincy girls’ basketball finally breaks away from Hanover

Once the 17th-ranked Raiders got out in transition, they used a 19-4 run between the first and second quarters to break the game open and secure a 51-38 home victory over Hanover.

It took the North Quincy girls’ basketball team a little less than a quarter to shake off the rust from its two-week pause due to the pandemic.

Led by Orlagh Gormley (left) and Molly Toland (22), North Quincy proved too much for Hanover in Tuesday's Patriot League game.

“We knew [the Hawks] were going to be ready, and they were,” North Quincy coach Matt Ramponi said. “But with these kids, they have a team chemistry you can’t match.”

Sophomore star Orlagh Gormley logged another signature stat line with 24 points, 13 steals, 9 assists and 5 rebounds. She even scored a layup by inbounding the ball to herself off a Hanover defender’s back. The 5-foot-6-inch guard had a hard time finishing at the basket in the half-court, but swooped in for steals as a help defender to ignite the fast break for the Raiders (6-0).

“When [the Hawks] were attacking and when they were doubling, I was just helping over the top and covering the middle,” Gormley said.

North Quincy’s toughest task was breaking down a stout 3-2 zone defense from the Patriot League rival Hawks (3-4). The Raiders frequently passed the ball around the perimeter in search of an opening, and finally strung together some baskets by attacking the zone and kicking out to the corners.

Sophomore captain Ava Bryan was a popular recipient of those corner passes and finished with 13 points.

“Shooting is my strength,” she said. “So I like to do my part that way.”

Hanover battled on the offensive end, with forwards McKalah Gaine (12 points) and Mary Kate Flynn (9 points) finishing strong through contact. Dani Tilden knocked down four 3-pointers to pace the Hawks with 14 points.

Despite not playing since Dec. 22, the Raiders keep on rolling. Ramponi credited his sophomore captains for the work they put in both during the pause and Tuesday.

“It’s because of them we were able to win,” he said. “Every practice they bring it, they take it seriously, [and] they respect the game.”

Whitman-Hanson 59, Duxbury 34 — The No. 10 Panthers (7-0) have relied on their depth and balance all season, and the win over the Dragons (4-2) was no exception.

Junior captain Abby Martin led the way with 13, junior Anna Stone added 12, senior captain Megan Stone chipped in 11, and eight players scored in total. Whitman-Hanson built a 24-10 halftime lead and used a 19-7 third quarter to put the game out of reach.

“That’s our strength is strength in numbers.” Whitman-Hanson coach Michael Costa said. “Teams can’t load up on one player because we share the ball extremely well.”

Another strength of the Panthers is their defense, and their physicality and versatility were on full display. Molly Donovan scored 9 points and Lyla Peters 8 for the Dragons, but Whitman-Hanson made life difficult for Duxbury.

On one play in the second quarter, Katelyn Cirillo came up with a steal, hustled to track down another loose ball, and found Anna Stone for an uncontested 3-pointer. The Panthers were always one step ahead, and as long as they keep playing lockdown defense, they’ve proved they’ll be a tough out in the Patriot League and beyond.

“We basically base our whole game off of our defense,” Megan Stone said. “We have our defense dictate our offense and see where it goes.”

Abington 43, Hull 32 — Liz Maguire (8 points, 14 rebounds, 2 blocks), Ella Williamson (19 points, 3 steals, 2 assists), and Sarah Deveney (10 points) led the Green Wave (2-4) in the South Shore win.

Amesbury 52, Lynnfield 40 — Avery Hallinan totaled 24 points for Amesbury, which improved to 7-1 with the Cape Ann League road win.

Andover 60, Lowell 26 — Anna Foley (16 points) paced the No. 3 Golden Warriors (5-0) to the Merrimack Valley Conference win.

Ashland 62, Bellingham 28 — The Clockers (3-3) stormed to a Tri-Valley League road win behind strong efforts from juniors Melissa Trione (21 points), Carlie Marrella (20 points), and Colby Lima (14 points).

Attleboro 57, Foxborough 47 — Meg Gordon (19 points, 10 rebounds) and Lindsey Perry (12 points) led the Bombardiers (3-3) to the Hockomock win.

Bishop Feehan 73, Cardinal Spellman 16 — Camryn Fauria’s 19 points and 7 rebounds led the No. 7 Shamrocks (8-0) to a Catholic Central League win against the Cardinals.

Blue Hills 45, Southeastern 18 — Freshman Kathleen Murphy (12 points) and senior Nature Fry (11 points) scored in the double figures to lead the Warriors (5-5) in the Mayflower League win.

Braintree 64, Weymouth 44 — Led by 25 points from senior guard Adrianna Casanova, Braintree improved to 4-3 with a Bay State Conference win.

Bridgewater-Raynham 53, Brockton 32 — Senior forward Fiona Kelly (12 points, 8 rebounds) sparked the No. 9 Trojans (5-1) to a 16-0 cushion after one quarter, and 45-7 after three in the Southeast Conference win.

Burlington 55, Lexington 49 — Alyvia Pena knocked down five 3-pointers as part of a 26-point outburst for the Red Devils (3-5) in the Middlesex League home win.

Central Catholic 70, Dracut 43 — Sophomore Ashley Dinges’s monster double-double of 27 points and 19 rebounds made the difference for the sixth-ranked Raiders (4-1) in the Merrimack Valley Conference win, the 100th career for coach Casey Grange.

Cohasset 63, Randolph 18 — Laney Larsen (11 points) and Sarah Chenette (16 points) led the Skippers (4-4) to a South Shore win against the Blue Devils.

Falmouth 57, Nantucket 26 — Sophomore guard/forward Teagan Lind scored 12 points to lead the Clippers to the Cape & Islands Atlantic Division victory.

Hingham 51, Silver Lake 32 — Perry Blasetti led the Harborwomen (6-1) with 19 points and Annabelle Platt logged her first double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds in the Patriot League win.

Malden Catholic 66, Notre Dame (Hingham) 55 — Senior guard Kylia Reynoso put up 19 points and senior forward Kayla Jackson added 16 as the Lancers (7-1) took the nonleague win, riding a 25-point fourth quarter.

Marshfield 52, Plymouth North 29 — Taylor Brilliant (12 points) and Sydney McCabe (11) paced the Rams (4-1) to the Patriot League win.

Needham 38, Newton North 36 — Senior captain Avery Johnson dropped a career-high 26 points for the Rockets (4-4) in the narrow Bay State Conference victory.

North Andover 50, Tewksbury 36 — Jackie Rogers (14 points, 5 rebounds), Maeve Gaffney (12 points, 6 rebounds) and Hannah Martin (12 points, 5 rebounds, 4 steals) reached double figures in scoring in the Merrimack Valley Conference win for the Scarlet Knights (2-2).

North Reading 40, Hamilton-Wenham 35 — Junior guard Brianne Slattery and senior guard Rose Morelli scored 11 points apiece, earning the Hornets (2-5) their first Cape Ann League victory.

Norton 47, Westwood 34 — Avery Tinkham scored 26 points for the Lancers (5-2) as they earned the Tri-Valley League win.

Oliver Ames 72, Milford 26 — Jasmyn Cooper registered a double-double with 13 points and 15 rebounds in the Hockomock League win for the sixth-ranked Tigers (4-1). Anna Murphy scored a team-high 14 points and Caroline Peper added 8 points and 5 steals.

Reading 54, Melrose 38 — Jackie Malley collected 24 points to lead the Rockets (6-3) to a Middlesex League victory against the Red Raiders.

Rockland 54, Middleborough 41 — Julia Elie (22 points, 8 rebounds) and Maddy Hermaneau (19 points, 8 rebounds) powered the visiting Bulldogs (6-1) to the South Shore win.

Sandwich 54, Cape Cod Academy 31 — Freshman Avery Cobban had 13 points, 2 assists, and 3 steals for the Blue Knights (3-2) in the Cape & Islands League victory. Madison Lawrence added 11 rebounds, 5 points, and 4 blocks.

Scituate 60, Plymouth South 39 — Grace McNamara (23 points) shot the Sailors (3-5) to the Patriot win.

Walpole 52, Milton 18 — Izzy Adams (17 points) and Brooke Walonis (14 points) carried the Timberwolves (5-2) to a Bay State Conference victory against the Wildcats.

Winchester 41, Stoneham 28 — Sophomore Emily Collis (10 points, 15 rebounds) and junior Claire English (10 points, 12 rebounds) each picked up double-doubles in the Middlesex League win for the Red and Black (7-1).

Globe correspondent Trevor Hass reported from Duxbury.