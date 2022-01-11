Baseball owners will make new proposal on economic issues to players Thursday

The news is not what’s in the proposal and how it will be received but that the sides are meeting to discuss the issues at all.

Major League Baseball will present a new proposal on core economic issues in a video-conference meeting with the Players Association Thursday, according to sources.

A flicker of hope for progress in the Major League Baseball lockout emerged Tuesday morning.

Since a seven-minute meeting in Dallas Dec. 1, the sides have not held a single discussion on forging a new collective bargaining agreement.

The players are seeking the changes in the core economic issues. They want younger players compensated earlier in their careers, which means changes in service time regarding arbitration and free agency; they want the payroll luxury-tax thresholds raised; and they want more competitive integrity, which means changes to the draft system and less revenue sharing.

Besides expanded playoffs, the owners are not seeking major changes.

Commissioner Rob Manfred announced the lockout of players shortly after the midnight expiration of the last CBA Dec. 1. The lockout, said Manfred, was intended in part to spur urgency in negotiations to avoid missing any games.

The lockout ended a 26-year span of no work stoppages in baseball.

Assuming the meeting takes place Thursday, the sides will end a 42-day span of no talks on key substantive issues.

After the lockout began, the players said they had been told that owners would not accept any reductions to service time or revenue-sharing changes. If the players dropped those requests, MLB would make new proposals on economics, but those proposals would be binding. The players did not concur, and talks ended.

